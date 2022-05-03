BBC announces full Platinum Jubilee programming schedule

Across its television and radio channels, as well as its on demand platforms, the BBC will be airing special programming to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, with former Desert Island Discs host Young and Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp leading live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC network.

The BBC has revealed its line-up of hosts, coverage and programming for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee across May and into June, with Kirsty Young returning to the broadcaster for the first time in four years to present the event.

They'll be joined by Huw Edwards, Clare Balding, AJ Odudu and Anita Rani across the weekend, while roving reporters Jermaine Jenas (Buckingham Palace), Gethin Jones (Wales), Carol Kirkwood (Scotland) and Holly Hamilton (Northern Ireland) will be covering the celebration from their respective locations.

Aside from live coverage, the BBC will also be airing Clive Myrie documentary The Crown Jewels as well as The Queen's Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking with Mary Berry, while the Platinum Jubilee broadcaster will kick off with shows like Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour and Platinum Beacons: Lighting Up The Jubilee.

Jubilee-related programming will air across the BBC from early May through to Sunday 5th June, with Bargain Hunt, The Repair Shop and Songs of Praise releasing specials.

On radio, BBC Radio 2 will be broadcasting news archives and music from 1952, while on BBC Radio 3, there will be a week-long special from German composer Handel, and on the BBC Asian Network, Harpz Kaur, Noreen Khan, DJ Kizzi, DJ Manara and DJ Nish are hosting the Queens of Throwback Mixes on Thursday 2nd June.

Read on full the full schedule of BBC Jubilee programming.

BBC Platinum Jubilee programming schedule

The Queen's Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking BBC

Thursday 12th May

The Queens Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking – Mary Berry hosts a one-hour special, following the nationwide competition to find a celebratory cake for the Queen.

Sunday 22nd May

RHS Chelsea Flower Show – RHS Chelsea pays tribute to The Queen's long-standing support of the Flower Show.

Friday 27th May

Radio 3 - The Verb: Live from the Queen's Private Library – Ian McMillan presents The Verb, Radio 3's showcase for best in new poetry, writing and performance.

Saturday 28th May

BBC World Service - The Royal Diplomat – Emma Barnett speaks to friends and insiders who've worked with the Queen.

Monday 30th May

Radio 2 - The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show (6:30-9:30am) – Zoe Ball plays uplifting songs for a Bank Holiday sing-along suggested by the listeners.

Radio 3 (across the week) - Composer of the Week: Handel and Crown – Donald Macleod explores Handel's relationship with the British monarchy.

Wednesday 1st June

Bargain Hunt: Jubilee Special BBC

Bargain Hunt Jubilee special – Royal enthusiasts go head-to-head for a Bargain Hunt with a royal twist.

The Repair Shop Jubilee Special – Jay Blades and the team work on four treasured heirlooms with a royal connection.

Thursday 2nd June

Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour – Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and JJ Chalmers host live coverage of Trooping the Colour, from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade.

Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee – Live coverage of the first day of the Platinum Jubilee, marked by traditional lighting of beacons across the Nation and Commonwealth.

Morning Live – The show showcases and surprises some of the winners of the Platinum Champions Awards.

The One Show – Two specials to mark the Platinum Jubilee air across Thursday and Friday.

EastEnders – The residents of Albert Square celebrate in The Queen Victoria pub.

Radio 2 - All Day Platinum PopMaster – Ken Bruce hosts a Platinum Jubilee special of PopMaster from 7:30am until 5:30pm.

Radio 4 - A Laureate for Elizabeth – William Sieghart looks at the work of poets laureate and how they represent attitudes to monarchy.

Asian Network – The radio channel hosts a female takeover all day with Queens of Throwback Mixes from Harpz Kaur, Noreen Khan, DJ Kizzi, DJ Manara & DJ Nish.

Friday 3rd June

The Crown Jewels presented by Clive Myrie BBC

Platinum Jubilee: A Service of Thanksgiving – David Dimbleby, Kirsty Young and Sophie Raworth broadcast the Service of Thanksgiving live in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family.

The Crown Jewels – Clive Myrie is given access to the Crown Jewels.

Radio 2 - All Day Platinum Pop Hits – Music from platinum-selling artists across the last 70 years.

Radio 3 - Live music from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales – BBC National Orchestra of Wales present a Jubilee programme live from St David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire.

Radio 4 - Encounters with Elizabeth – Royal observer and writer Robert Lacey presents an hour of celebratory Jubilee recollections of meeting the Queen.

CBBC - Blue Peter Jubilee special – Blue Peter airs a Jubilee takeover at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

Saturday 4th June

Platinum Party at the Palace – Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp host live coverage of the Platinum Party across BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC network.

News: The Day I Met The Queen – Winifred Robinson hears stories from people who met the Queen.

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years – Julie Walters narrates a special in which Britain's best-loved stars share memories from the Queen's reign.

Radio 2 - Platinum Party at the Palace: Backstage with Zoe Ball (6-8pm) – Zoe Ball hosts backstage show at the Party.

Radio 2 - Ken Bruce to host the Platinum Party at the Palace: The Show (8-10:30pm) – Ken Bruce hosts coverage of the Jubilee concert.

Asian Network - An Asian Network Certified Throwback Weekender – Guest presenters take over the weekend.

CBBC - Saturday Mash-Up – Stars gather at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party.

Sunday 5th June

The Platinum Pageant – Kirsty Young, Clare Balding, AJ Odudu, Anita Rani, Sophie Morgan and Anton Du Beke bring together performers, dancers, musicians and key workers to tell the story of the Queen's 70 year reign.

Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend! – Kirsty Young reflects on the Jubilee events.

Songs of Praise Platinum Jubilee Special – Hymns from the Old Royal Naval College chapel.

Platinum Jubilee – The Weekend's Highlights on BBC Two.

Radio 2 - Michael Ball (11am-1pm) – Michael Ball joins the nation and hears from street parties.

Radio 2 - A concert recorded at The Queen Elizabeth Hall (7-9pm) – Carly Paoli performs with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Radio 2 - Playing The Queen (9-10pm) – Edith Bowman presents this documentary, speaking to actors about what it's like to play The Queen.

BBC Sounds/Radio 2 - Liz Kershaw's Platinum Brits – Liz Kershaw talks to four platinum selling British artists.

BBC Sounds/Radio 2 - Sounds of 1962 – Jeremy Vine introduces news archive and music of 1952.

BBC 1Xtra 'Queen's Day' – celebrating all female-focused music.

Radio 1 – Reflecting the Platinum Jubilee through royal family-themed show content.

Asian Network - An Asian Network Certified Throwback Weekender – Guest presenters take over the weekend.

Asian Network/1Xtra – Asian Network and 1xtra join forces to round off the weekend.

CBBC - Saturday Mash-Up – The team start their Big Jubilee Lunch early from 9am.

Monday 6th June

The One Show – A look back at the best moments from the Jubilee weekend.

