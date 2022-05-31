How to watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving

The celebrations to mark the momentous occasion are scheduled to kick off from Thursday 2nd June, and we’re being treated to not one but two bank holidays.

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the world’s longest-serving monarch are fast approaching.

Buckingham Palace has planned an exciting programme of events, including the National Lottery’s Jubilee Street Party and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which is set to take over the capital at the end of the weekend.

On Friday 3rd June, royal family members will gather at St Paul’s Cathedral for a special Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen.

On Monday (30th May 2022), it was announced that the Archbishop of Canterbury had been forced to pull out of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee service after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking of the development, Justin Welby said: “I am deeply saddened to be missing the historic celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"However, I will be praying for the Queen and giving thanks for her extraordinary 70 years of service to us all."

He added: "I will also be praying for our nation at this time of celebration and thanksgiving. May the Queen’s example bring us together in unity and care for one another."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will stand in to preach the sermon in his place.

While the palace has not confirmed if the Queen will attend the service, wider members of the royal family are expected to be present including the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The service will be broadcast live from St Paul’s Cathedral in London, but when exactly is it and how can you watch the celebrations from home?

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving?

The historical Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will take place on Friday 3rd June, as part of the four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday to Sunday.

The service will kick off at 9:15am.

How to watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving

Queen Elizabeth II in 2016 Samir Hussein/WireImage (via Getty)

You can watch A Service of Thanksgiving on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 3rd June from 9:15am.

David Dimbleby, Kirsty Young and Sophie Raworth will broadcast the Service of Thanksgiving live from St Paul's Cathedral.

What is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving?

The celebratory service will mark the Queen’s 70-year reign and include anthems, Bible readings, hymns and prayers to express gratitude for the monarch’s service, as well as a new anthem written by composer Judith Weir.

Advertisement

Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, will also be rung during the event.