A range of TV programmes will be airing across the four-day bank holiday to celebrate the historical occasion.

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee just days away, the nation is getting ready to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

One big event that is taking place is the National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party on Saturday evening.

Hosted by Jason Manford and Fleur East, the entertainment extravaganza will see famous faces including Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Heather Small, and Steps entertain an audience of 10,000 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

So, as we get ready for the festivities, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the National Lottery Big Jubilee Street Party.

How to watch the National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party

The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party will air on ITV on Saturday 4th June at 5pm.

The event is due to be held at Manchester’s AO Arena. The floor of the event will be turned into a huge street party space with tables and bunting.

What is The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party?

The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party is a huge event designed to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The event will be a celebration of her Majesty’s time on the throne and will explore the places and faces that have defined her rule.

Nigel Railton, CEO of National Lottery operator Camelot, said of the event: “The National Lottery is incredibly proud to be hosting the UK's biggest street party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Manchester. It is going to be a superb evening that everyone will be able to see and enjoy on ITV soon after.

“The National Lottery will be celebrating the incredible role our Monarch has played in bringing communities together, something very close to the hearts of everyone involved with the National Lottery and something players have helped make possible for more than 27 years."

Queen Elizabeth II Samir Hussein/WireImage (via Getty)

Who is hosting the National Lottery's Jubilee Street Party?

The event will be hosted by comedian Jason Manford and singer Fleur East.

Manford said: “I’m delighted to be hosting The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party at Manchester's AO Arena in honour of the Queen.

"It'll be a huge celebration of our monarch’s extraordinary reign and a night of fantastic entertainment. The audience is in for a real treat.”

East echoed Manford's sentiments, saying: "The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party is going be the perfect way to kick start the Jubilee celebrations and we’re looking forward to keeping you company for the night, so get your family and friends involved for what will be a wonderful evening.

"With such an excellent star-studded line-up and some special audience guests too, it is going to be such an exciting evening of celebrations.”

The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party line-up: Who’s performing?

The evening featured performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Kaiser Chiefs, Becky Hill, Steps and Tom Grennan.

Also set to perform are House Gospel Choir, Calum Scott, Nathan Dawe, Ella Henderson, and more.

We can't wait!

The National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party will air on ITV on Saturday 4th June at 5pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.