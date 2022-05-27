Radio Times Platinum Jubilee Celebration Issue unveiled

With recipes good enough to grace a royal banquet, next week’s Radio Times Platinum Jubilee Celebration Issue has all you need to plan the perfect street party or get-together!

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue with our Platinum Jubilee Celebration Issue, where you can find recipes created by some of Britain and Ireland's best chefs and home cooks.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the streets of Central London will host a spectacular pageant celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pick up a copy of Radio Times for your complete guide to the bank holiday's entertainment.

The cover is a beautiful illustration by James Weston Lewis, who took inspiration from the Radio Times cover marking the coronation of King George VI on 12th May 1937.

"I was very proud to be asked to do a fresh take on this cover," he says. "I did my best to capture come of the same energy and classic feel of the original while adding a few modern elements." See our cover come to life in the video below!

The Radio Times Platinum Jubilee Celebration Issue is on sale on Tuesday 31st May - watch this space!

