Who should replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain? Have your say

It’s been an eventful week in the world of breakfast TV. Following his comments about Meghan Markle, ITV confirmed Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan had left the show.

The broadcaster released a statement which said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The news comes after Ofcom confirmed it had launched an investigation following more than 41,000 complaints about Pier’s remarks on Monday morning’s GMB, which aired ahead of the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview being broadcast in the UK.

The former GMB co-host said he didn’t “believe a word” Meghan Markle said after she opened up about having suicidal thoughts, prompting mental health charity Mind, who partner with ITV on the Britain Get Talking campaign, to release a statement confirming it was having “conversations” with the broadcaster.

While there is no official word yet on who might replace him, we already have some ideas and would like to know what you think. We’ve put together a poll with some options, including one of the programme’s existing co-hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh and Eamonn Holmes. Adil Ray, Kay Burley and Alex Beresford also feature.

So, who do you think should present GMB alongside Susanna Reid following Piers Morgan’s departure? Cast your vote below.

