BBC One's Friday schedule to air on BBC Two after Queen passes away

The BBC issued an update revealing that shows including Doctors, Pointless and EastEnders will move across to BBC Two, with BBC One now broadcasting a slate of special programming throughout the day, reflecting on the Queen's life and her unprecedented 70-year reign.

The majority of programmes previously scheduled for BBC One today (Friday 9th September) will now be shown on BBC Two, following the news that Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 .

Other shows that will now be airing on BBC Two include Bargain Hunt, Garden Rescue, and The Bidding Room, although some shows previously scheduled for BBC Two will still air as billed.

The change in schedule means that Bargain Hunt will now air from 12:15pm, with Best Bakes Ever following at 1pm. Doctors will then air from 1:45pm, followed by Money for Nothing at 2:15pm, Escape to the Country at 3pm, and Garden Rescue at 3:45pm.

The day's schedule continues with The Bidding Room at 4:30pm and Pointless at 5:15pm, while Richard Osman's House of Games and Unbeatable will air as previously billed at 6pm and 6:30pm respectively.

EastEnders will then begin at 7pm before Garden Rescue airs again at 7:30pm, with the rest of the evening's previously billed schedule – including Gardeners' World and Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – airing as normal.

On BBC One, the new schedule is as follows: BBC News will air from 1pm until 1:45pm, followed by the Regional News. At 2pm, there will be a BBC News Special. This will air until 5:45pm, after which A Service of Thanksgiving for HM The Queen will be shown.

At 7pm, there will be another BBC News broadcast, followed by Regional News at 7:30pm. A Tribute to Her Majesty The Queen will air from 8pm until 9:30pm, followed by a second BBC News Special.

BBC News and Weather will air at 10pm, then the channel will show Regional News at 11pm, followed by a BBC News broadcast at 11:15pm.

Shows that were previously set to air on BBC Two during the day have been dropped from the schedule.

ITV is also airing its own special coverage of the Queen throughout the day, including an hour-long special, Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, at 8:30pm.

The news of the monarch's death was announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday evening, with an official statement reading: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

