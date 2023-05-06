The coronation will start at 11am but there will be coverage right through from 7:30am until 3pm on multiple channels. However, if you're looking for something else to watch, there are still plenty of other programming options.

As the bank holiday weekend begins, all eyes will surely be on one major event on Saturday – the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla .

If you're in the royal mood then a documentary about King Charles's time as Prince Charles is airing on BBC One, while film options include Tangled and Star Trek Beyond.

Meanwhile there are new episodes of Britain's Got Talent, The 1% Club and Magpie Murders, and a Fawlty Towers documentary, called 50 Years of Laughs, is airing on Channel 5.

To help you decide what to watch, check out our curated selection of top picks for Saturday 6th May. Watch the video above, or read on for our full choice of what to watch.

The coronation

JJ Chalmers, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth and Anita Rani for The Coronation BBC

Release time: 7:30am on BBC One & BBC Two, 8:30am on ITV1

BBC One, BBC Two and ITV1 will all be featuring coverage for the coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort through until 3pm. The ceremony itself will start at 11:00, and the coverage on the BBC will be presented by JJ Chalmers, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth and Anita Rani, while Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby will present for ITV.

Tangled

Tangled Disney

Release time: 3:15pm, BBC One

The 2010 Disney animated film is airing on BBC One, giving audiences the chance to watch the beloved hit movie again. Featuring the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi and Donna Murphy, the film tells the story of Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical long hair who yearns to leave her tower.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch Getty/Tim Graham

Release time: 5:15pm, BBC One

Documentary giving a portrait of the new monarch across the seven decades he spent as heir to the throne. The documentary is told almost solely in Charles's own words, using film and television recordings as well as private home movies and a wealth of other material, some of which has never been seen before.

More like this

Britain's Got Talent

Ant & Dec, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli for Britain's Got Talent ITV/Thames

Release time: 8pm, ITV1

This year's Britain's Got Talent auditions continue, with more performers taking to the stage in London and Manchester in an effort to impress the judges, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, and earn their place in the semi-finals. Ant and Dec will once again be on hand to host.

Star Trek Beyond

Chris Pine plays Kirk in Star Trek Beyond Paramount Pictures

Release time: 8:30pm, Channel 4

The most recent live-action Star Trek film is airing on Channel 4 on Saturday night, with the USS Enterprise exploring the furthest reaches of uncharted space and encountering a ruthless enemy, who puts them to the test. It stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Karl Urban among others.

Fawlty Towers: 50 Years of Laughs

John Cleese, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in Fawlty Towers for Fawlty Towers: 50 Years of Laughs Photo by Shutterstock (71652a)

Release time: 9:15pm, Channel 5

90-minute documentary film which tells the whole story of how Fawlty Towers became one of the most celebrated comedy shows of all time. Look back on its phenomenal success while also enjoying all its finest moments alongside a host of fans and experts, as well as some of the supporting cast.

Magpie Murders season 1 finale

Magpie Murders

Release time: 9:15pm, BBC One

The final episode in the series based on Anthony Horowitz's novel sees Susan put under more pressure by Charles, who tells her that he has approached someone else for the CEO job at Clover Books. Meanwhile, Atticus Pünd is confident that he has at last discovered the identity of the Saxby on Avon murderer. Drama starring Lesley Manville and Tim McMullen.

The 1% Club

Lee Mack for The 1% Club Magnum Media/ITV

Release time: 9:20pm, ITV1

Lee Mack hosts another brand-new episode of the quiz show in which 100 contestants start out hoping to walk away with £100,000, but the logic-based questions get progressively harder. The remaining quizzers then have the chance to answer a question only 1% of the country gets right.

