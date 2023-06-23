The cast also includes Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall as supermodel Madolyn Addison, the CEO of Glamorous, alongside a host of other names, including Zane Phillips.

Netflix's new series Glamorous stars Miss Benny as Marco Mejia, a high school graduate who lands a dream internship at one of the world's biggest makeup corporations, Glamorous by Madolyn.

Some of you will already know all about Phillips but, if not, read on for everything you need to know about the Glamorous star.

Who is Zane Phillips?

Phillips is an actor who is based in New York. Before securing his role in romcom Fire Island, he was predominantly working in theatre.

He plays Chad in Glamorous - Madolyn's son and the head of sales for her makeup empire.

How old is Zane Phillips?

He is 29 years old. Phillips's birthday is 25 November, 1993.

What nationality is Zane Phillips?

Phillips is from the United States. He was born in Denver, Colorado, before moving to Fredericksburg in central Texas.

What has Zane Phillips previously starred in?

His CV includes Netflix legal drama Partner Track, The CW's Legacies and Fire Island.

What has Zane Phillips said about Glamorous?

Speaking to Gay Times, Phillips said his character "fulfils that classic teen movie villain; the quaffed hair and constant sneers". But "over the course of the season, you get to understand why he is that away. He's not all sneers".

Following Marco's arrival, Chad is determined to cement his position as "king of the country club".

He added: "It's like, 'Hey, this is my room, these are my toys, what are you doing here?'"

Phillips described the dynamic between the cast as "an egoless room of everyone supporting each other". He was also full of praise for Cattrall, describing her as "incomparable".

He added: "There's something to say about the fact that Kim comes in with such a storied career and status within the queer community. We were all shook to be in the same room as her. So much of what the show became, and what her character became, was because of her."

Is Zane Phillips on Instagram?

Yes - you can find him @zanethan.

Is Zane Phillips on Twitter?

Yes - follow him @zanityfair.

Glamorous arrived on Netflix on Thursday 22nd June 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

