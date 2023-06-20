Well, the wait is nearly over as the iconic Sex and the City alum turns her hand to being the quick-witted executive who wants to shake up her brand and an sees opportunity for an injection of new ideas from Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny).

After it was first announced back in Pride month 2022, the world has been waiting to see how Kim Cattrall would join the cast of Glamorous as series regular and makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Our gender non-conforming protagonist is smart, at a crossroads in his life and doesn't quite know what's next. According to the synopsis, he's a "queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for Madolyn".

It's a coming-of-age tale set in the modern age: celebrating queerness, identity and the make-up industry. And in a lucky turn of events, fans have been treated to a special sneak peek from Netflix.

That's right, seven minutes of the fun-loving series are now available to watch, so you can get your first look at Miss Benny and Cattrall in action as Marco and Madolyn - aka the duo you didn't know you needed.

Keen to know more about Glamorous? Read on for everything you need to know about the new Netflix series.

Although the series has been in the works for quite some time now, the release date for Glamorous is just in time to round out Pride month 2023.

Glamorous will be released on Netflix on Thursday 22nd June 2023. The series is made up of 10 episodes, all averaging around 45 minutes.

Glamorous cast

Glamorous. Miss Benny as Marco in episode 101 of Glamorous. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023 Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

The cast of the new Netflix series is led by American singer, YouTuber and actor Miss Benny as Marco Mejia, who one day gets an unlikely job opportunity from makeup icon Madolyn Addison. Of course, the role of Addison is being played by none other than Kim Cattrall, who many obviously know from her roles in Sex and the City and Queer as Folk.

The full cast list for Glamorous is as follows.

Miss Benny as Marco Mejia

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Addison

Zane Phillips as Chad, Madolyn's son

Jade Payton as Venetia

Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben

Ayesha Harris as Britt

Graham Parkhurst as Parker

Guest stars for the series also include: Aldrin Bundoc, Brock Ciarlelli, Charlene Incarnate, Chiquitita, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Lisa Gilroy, Mark Deklin, Matt Rogers, Monét X Change, Nicole Power, Priyanka, Ricardo Chavira and Serena Tea.

Glamorous plot

As mentioned, this is a fabulous coming-of-age tale that focuses on Marco's life navigating work, life, new friends and their queer identity. It's been described as a "soapy workplace drama". Also, as we get to explore what life is like for Marco as he joins the ranks at Madolyn's make-up empire.

It's the first chance he's able to work in the industry he loves (and for a beloved icon such as Madolyn), as he also juggles a growing online career as a make-up YouTuber. But will it all be a walk in the park for our protagonist?

It's also Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Is there a trailer for Glamorous?

There certainly is! You can catch a glimpse of the cast in action and some of the chaos of Marco's life below.

Glamorous comes to Netflix on Thursday 22nd June 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

