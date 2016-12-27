Filmed on location and in front of a live studio audience, the show follows a six part series earlier this year where he was accompanies by stars including Harry Enfield and Sheridan Smith.

The show also stars Morgana Robinson (Morgana Robinson’s The Agency) and Mike Wozniak (Man Down).

What time is Walliams & Friend on TV tonight?

More like this

BBC1 at 11:20pm on Tuesday 27th December.

It was scheduled to air at 10pm but a George Michael performance will now air in its place in tribute to the late singer who passed away on Christmas Day.

Revolting

Rhymes