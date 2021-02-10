Toast returns as Matt Berry brings Toast of Tinseltown to BBC

Matt Berry is set to reprise the iconic role of Steven Toast for a brand new BBC One and BBC iPlayer six-part series.

Original Toast of London co-creator Arthur Mathews (Father Ted) will also return to write alongside Berry, and the new series will see Toast attempt to take on Hollywood – undoubtedly with hilarious results.

The BBC has also confirmed there will be a mix of new and returning cast members joining the pair, so we could see the likes of Doon Mackichan returning as Toast’s long-suffering agent, Harry Peacock as his acting rival and Shazad Latif as hipster Clem Fandango.

Speaking of the new series, Matt Berry said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”

Arthur Mathews added: “It was a thrill to be writing Toast again after a long gap. Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”

The original Toast of London aired between 2013 and 2015, with Berry earning the BAFTA Best Male Comedy Performance for his role. He currently stars as Laszlo Cravensworth in BBC Two’s What We Do in the Shadows.

There is no release date as of yet for Toast of Tinseltown, but we’d expected to land at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

