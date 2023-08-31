The show also features two major stars in supporting roles, with Alice Eve playing Seamus's girlfriend and Conleth Hill playing Janet's boss. But when is the show set to release and what is it about?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Lovers on Sky Atlantic.

When does The Lovers air on Sky Atlantic?

Seamus (Johnny Flynn) and Frankie (Alice Eve) in The Lovers. Sky UK

The Lovers will start airing on Sky Atlantic at 9pm on Thursday 7th September 2023.

The episodes will also all be available from that date as a box set to stream on both Sky and NOW.

What is The Lovers about?

Johnny Flynn as Seamus O'Hannigan and Roisin Gallagher as Janet in The Lovers. Sky UK

The official synopsis for The Lovers says: "Janet is a foul-mouthed, hilarious Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a s**t about anything much at all, not least her own life.

"Seamus is an urbane political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend.

"So when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over her wall and into her back garden), they understandably get off on the wrong foot.

"But somehow they find themselves puzzlingly drawn to one another. These are two people who seem totally and utterly wrong for each other – they’re the type their mothers warned them about, after all.

"But what if they are actually totally and utterly right together? This is not a story of opposites attracting. This is a story of two divided people with very different backgrounds and backstories coming together."

The Lovers cast - Roisin Gallagher and Johnny Flynn star

Janet (Roisin Gallagher) and Seamus (Johnny Flynn) in The Lovers. Sky UK

The cast of The Lovers is led by Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Dry) and Johnny Flynn (Operation Mincemeat, Inside No. 9) as central couple Janet and Seamus.

Meanwhile, Alice Eve (Star Trek, Black Mirror) plays Seamus's girlfriend Frankie, and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, The Power of Parker) plays Janet's boss Philip.

Roisin Gallagher as Janet Dunlop

Johnny Flynn as Seamus O'Hannigan

Alice Eve as Frankie

Conleth Hill as Philip

The Lovers trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Lovers right here now.

The Lovers starts airing on Thursday 7th September at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

