The nine episode run features appearances from comedy actors Greg McHugh and Tom Basden, while Jing Lusi and Julian Rhind-Tutt play the owners of a house that Atkinson's character Trevor is looking after.

Man Vs Bee comes to Netflix on Friday, and whilst it sees Rowan Atkinson firmly in the spotlight, that doesn't mean there isn't room for other acclaimed dramatic and comedy actors to pop up throughout the series.

The series see things go awry for Trevor when a bee gets into the house, with the ensuing rivalry leaving devastation in its wake.

But just who is in the cast, and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Man Vs Bee.

Rowan Atkinson plays Trevor Bingley

Rowan Atkinson in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Who is Trevor Bingley? Trevor is a father who gets a job with House Sitters Deluxe. His first assignment is to look after a luxury mansion, but things take a turn for the worst when a bee makes its way into the house.

Where have I seen Rowan Atkinson before? A titan of comedy, Atkinson is best known for portraying the iconic physical comedy character Mr Bean, who has appeared in numerous series and films. He also played the titular character in Johnny English and its sequels, played the title role in Blackadder and has appeared in films including Love Actually, The Lion King and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He recently played Chief Inspector Jules Maigret in ITV's Maigret.

Jing Lusi plays Nina

Jing Lusi in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Who is Nina? Nina is one of the owners of the house who goes on holiday and leaves Trevor in charge of her home and her beloved dog Cupcake.

Where have I seen Jing Lusi before? Lusi made her TV debut on Holby City, and has since appeared in Gangs of London, Scott & Bailey and Stan Lee's Lucky Man. On the big screen she played Amanda in Crazy Rich Asians.

Julian Rhind-Tutt plays Christian

Julian Rhind-Tutt in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Who is Christian? Christian is Nina's husband who goes away with her on holiday, leaving Trevor in charge.

Where have I seen Julian Rhind-Tutt before? Rhind-Tutt has appeared in Britannia, Silent Witness, The Witcher and Green Wing, while his film roles include Lucy and Bridget Jones' Baby.

Greg McHugh plays Coleman

Greg McHugh at the Man vs Bee London Premiere Sama Kai/Netflix

Who is Coleman? Coleman is Nina and Christian's gardener.

Where have I seen Greg McHugh before? McHugh is best known for playing Howard in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat, while he has also appeared in The A Word, Bad Education, A Discovery of Witches and Gary: Tank Commander.

India Fowler plays Maddy

India Fowler with Claudie Blakley in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Who is Maddy? Maddy is Trevor's daughter who just wants to go on holiday with her dad.

Where have I seen India Fowler before? Fowler has appeared in two other Netflix series before Man Vs Bee - White Lines and Safe.

Claudie Blakley plays Jess

Claudie Blakley at the Man vs Bee London Premiere Sama Kai/Netflix

Who is Jess? Jess is Trevor's ex-wife who wishes he would get things together and be more consistent for Maddy.

Where have I seen Claudie Blakley before? Blakley has appeared in Grantchester and Call the Midwife, while on the big screen she is best known for her roles in Pride & Prejudice and Gosford Park.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tom Basden plays Police Officer

Tom Basden in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Who is the Police Officer? When things go wrong at the house for Trevor, repeated alerts by neighbours and alarms mean a police officer comes knocking on the door.

Where have I seen Tom Basden before? Basden has had roles in Plebs, After Life, Mandy and, most recently, Here We Go. He also appeared in the film David Brent: Life on the Road.

Man Vs Bee will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 24th June 2022. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.