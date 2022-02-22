Yet despite being a huge part of one of the most iconic TV plots of all time, Featherstone has admitted that she's never actually watched her episodes of Friends – or any of the sitcom in general.

Out of all the storylines on Friends , the one everyone remembers is the debate over whether Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) were actually on a break when he slept with 'Xerox girl' Chloe , who was played by Angela Featherstone.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Featherstone said that she'd heard from other people that her short storyline on the show had become a running plot point.

"I wasn't aware of that because I didn't watch the series but I've heard. So I think that [Chloe] became bigger in people's minds than I was even aware of."

When asked whether she'd watched Friends at all, she said: "No. I should because everyone involved in that show is excellent. The writers, the cast, the directors – especially Jim Burrows who directed the episode that I was in, he's one of the greatest TV directors of all time. That was huge for me.

"And I should watch it almost as an intellectual pursuit, it's just that there's 10 seasons – not like most of the three seasons you get now for shows – and it's just not my genre. I tend more towards documentaries and stuff, but I love two shows – Ted Lasso and I love After Life. I basically love everything Ricky Gervais does."

Since appearing in the classic sitcom, Featherstone has founded the charity Fostering Care, which you can find out more about at its website.

