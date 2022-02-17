Friends star on breaking up Ross and Rachel: '2 weeks' work lasted a lifetime'
Angela Featherstone, who played Chloe on Friends, speaks about being involved in one of the biggest TV debates of all time.
It's been 25 years since Ross and Rachel went (or perhaps didn't go) on a break, with Friends episode The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break launching one of the longest-running TV debates back in February 1997.
With this month marking the big anniversary, Angela Featherstone – who played Xerox girl Chloe – spoke to RadioTimes.com about playing the character that broke up one of TV's most iconic couples and how a small acting gig became a huge part of her life.
When asked what it was like filming Friends, Featherstone said: "Well, it's funny, because, first of all, I just want to say I'm honoured to be here. I think I worked two weeks on that show in like, 1997 or something and it's lasted a lifetime.
"Actually I ran into David Schwimmer at a comedy festival years later and he told me that they kept talking about the character. So for me, it was two weeks' work and it was lovely and I had lots of fun, new experiences.
"But I was done after two weeks – but I guess they kept writing about Chloe for a long time after, so she lived on a lot longer than I actually did [on the show]."
She continued: "I wasn't aware of that because I didn't watch the series but I've heard. So she became bigger in people's minds than I was even aware of."
The much-talked-about episode saw Ross and Rachel argue over Ross's jealousy around Rachel's colleague Mark, with Rachel suggesting they "take a break". Ross then heads to a pub with Joey and Chandler before leaving with Chloe.
Angela Featherstone has since founded the charity Fostering Care, which you can find out more about at its website.
