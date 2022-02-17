With this month marking the big anniversary, Angela Featherstone – who played Xerox girl Chloe – spoke to RadioTimes.com about playing the character that broke up one of TV's most iconic couples and how a small acting gig became a huge part of her life.

It's been 25 years since Ross and Rachel went (or perhaps didn't go) on a break, with Friends episode The One Where Ross and Rachel Take a Break launching one of the longest-running TV debates back in February 1997.

When asked what it was like filming Friends, Featherstone said: "Well, it's funny, because, first of all, I just want to say I'm honoured to be here. I think I worked two weeks on that show in like, 1997 or something and it's lasted a lifetime.

"Actually I ran into David Schwimmer at a comedy festival years later and he told me that they kept talking about the character. So for me, it was two weeks' work and it was lovely and I had lots of fun, new experiences.

"But I was done after two weeks – but I guess they kept writing about Chloe for a long time after, so she lived on a lot longer than I actually did [on the show]."

She continued: "I wasn't aware of that because I didn't watch the series but I've heard. So she became bigger in people's minds than I was even aware of."

The much-talked-about episode saw Ross and Rachel argue over Ross's jealousy around Rachel's colleague Mark, with Rachel suggesting they "take a break". Ross then heads to a pub with Joey and Chandler before leaving with Chloe.

