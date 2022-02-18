Friends' 'Xerox girl' says Ross and Rachel were on a break
Angela Featherstone, who played Chloe in Friends, has weighed into the Ross-Rachel break debate to mark its 25th anniversary.
Friends star Angela Featherstone has given her verdict on the Rachel-Ross break debate, declaring that the TV couple were in fact on a break in season three.
The actor, who played Xerox girl Chloe – the character that Ross (David Schwimmer) slept with whilst temporarily separated from Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) – on Friends, spoke to RadioTimes.com about the long-running TV question.
"I feel like as an actress, reading the script and going into that role, I was under the complete assumption that they were on a break," she said. "The whole point of this character was she and he had had a conversation, as I understood, and they broke up. They needed a break. They wanted a break.
"And then he went out all sad to the bar and he met me. I think it's proven in that the next morning, when [Rachel] comes to the door, he's surprised and I'm happy for him that she's come. If [Chloe] had thought, 'Oh, I'm sleeping with a guy that's in a relationship,' why would she go like this behind the door? *thumbs up*"
She continued: "It's clear that over the night, they probably, you know, we're fooling around, but at some point, he must have said, 'Yeah, I was with this girl and we're on a break.'
"Because when she arrives, Chloe gives him the thumbs up, which means. 'She's come back – it's okay!' So yeah, they were clearly on a break and he totally told her is what I can deduce– what I was told to do on the show."
Angela Featherstone has since founded the charity Fostering Care, which you can find out more about at its website.
