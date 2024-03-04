Curb Your Enthusiasm pays tribute to Richard Lewis after his death aged 76
The late comic's final scenes are still to come.
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 has paid tribute to late co-star Richard Lewis, who passed away last week at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack.
The actor and comedian was a close friend to series creator Larry David and appeared in all 12 seasons of his acclaimed show, including the final run currently airing on HBO (in the US) and Sky Comedy (in the UK).
On Curb, he plays a fictionalised version of himself opposite the heightened David, with the two clashing at numerous points across the series but often reconciling before too long.
Lewis made a posthumous appearance in the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premiered in the US last night and airs tonight in the UK, with a memorial card appearing at the end of the episode.
It dedicates the chapter – titled Fish Stuck – to Lewis's memory, although TVLine reports that it was not his final Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, with more scenes featuring the comic expected later this season.
When news of Lewis's death broke, David said in a statement: "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me.
"He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him."
Curb Your Enthusiasm is confirmed to be ending with season 12, which will bring the show to a remarkable 120 episodes across 24 years on our screens.
David previously told The Hollywood Reporter that this is the definitive conclusion to the show, adding he will soon return to "the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character".
Curb Your Enthusiasm continues tonight at 9pm on Sky Comedy.
