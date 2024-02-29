Lewis rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, and appeared in numerous TV shows and films throughout his career, with highlights including a starring role opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the sitcom Anything but Love and parts in films including Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Leaving Las Vegas.

But it's for his role as a semi-fictionalised version of himself on Larry David's hugely popular HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm that Lewis was best known, with the star appearing in more than 40 episodes across its run - right up to the ongoing 12th and final season.

Richard Lewis and Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.

Lewis had announced last April that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that he would be retiring from stand-up comedy, while he had remained active on X (formerly Twitter) – recently sharing his excitement about the final season of Curb.

Larry David led the tributes to Lewis with an emotional statement released through HBO, writing: "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me.

"He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Meanwhile, Robert B Weide, a regular director on Curb and a long-time friend of Lewis, wrote on X: "Reeling from the news. The suddenness of it. I love you, Pal. Always have. Always will."

Jamie Lee Curtis was among Lewis's other former co-stars to pay tribute, sharing several old photographs of the pair during their Anything But Love days alongside a lengthy caption.

"Richard’s last text to me was hoping that I could convince ABC/Disney to put out another boxed set of episodes of the show," she wrote. "He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone.

"He found love with Joyce [Lapinsky] and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!"

Actor and comedian Albert Brooks wrote that Lewis was "a brilliantly funny man who will be missed by all", adding that "the world needed him now more than ever", while film director Paul Feig said he was "absolutely devastated by this news", calling Lewis "truly one of the funniest people on the planet".

Meanwhile, a statement from HBO read that the network was "heartbroken" to hear of Lewis's death, and added that his "comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched".

It added: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

Lewis is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Joyce Lapinsky, who thanked "everyone for all the love, friendship and support" while requesting privacy.