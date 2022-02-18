Billy Connolly talks "bad behaviour" in teaser for Billy Connolly Does

In the short clip, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , Connolly speaks about bad behaviour, characterising it as "behaviour that's irritable to other people".

Billy Connolly is returning to our screens next week in Billy Connolly Does – a seven-part Gold series in which the comedy icon reflects on his career – and judging by a recent teaser trailer, the stand-up comedian won't be holding back.

Welcoming a camera crew into his Florida home, he opens up about his local town, as he says: "They don't operate above the law but they don't operate within it either.

"There's a naked bar where you can go naked for a pint if you feel like it. There's some good rock and roll bars and an Irish bar where people do Irish things."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The seven-part series follows Connolly as he looks back at 50 years of stand-up and highlights some of his favourite sets from over the decades.

"He'll also reflect back on how his views have (and haven't) changed on a variety of topics, since he put the banjo down and started telling his shaggy dog stories," UKTV teases.

The hour-long episodes each cover a different topic, with Connolly exploring work, sex, travel, childhood, parenthood, love and marriage across the series.

"I'm really looking forward to sharing a few of my favourite moments from over the years," Connolly said in a statement last year.

"It's been brilliant, and I hope you'll come along for the ride."

Read more:

Advertisement

Billy Connolly Does premieres on 24th February at 9pm on UKTV's Gold. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix. For something else, visit our TV Guide our check out dedicated Documentaries hub.