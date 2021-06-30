Billy Connolly announces new TV series reflecting on 50 years in comedy

Legendary comedian Billy Connolly will be looking back on his illustrious 50-year career in a new television series, which will premiere on Gold later this year.

Advertisement

Each episode of Billy Connolly Does… will focus on a particular topic, with work, sex, travel, childhood, parenthood, love and marriage all set to be explored across the five-part run.

As well as offering fresh looks at classic and seldom seen sets from the comic, the series will also see him reflect on how his views have (and haven’t) changed in the time since they were first performed.

Set to be a showcase of one of the UK’s brightest comedic talents, the programme will also offer insight into Connolly’s relationship with his material and life in Florida, with shooting to take place in and around his home.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing a few of my favourite moments from over the years,” he said in a statement. “It’s been brilliant, and I hope you’ll come along for the ride!”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Billy Connolly Does… will consist of five hour-long episodes and was commissioned by UKTV’s head of comedy entertainment Iain Coyle.

“So, this is a career highlight, working with one of, if not THE, greatest comedians of all time,” said Coyle. “I feel incredibly privileged that Billy and his family have given us access, not only to his incredible archive, but also to their everyday lives.”

The show will see Connolly reunite with frequent collaborator Mike Reilly, who has served as director on several of the comedian’s previous television projects, including Great American Trail, Made in Scotland and Route 66.

Reilly added: “I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with Billy for some time now and the one thing that never ceases to amaze me is how easy he makes it for everyone to be in his company, how the laughter, the pearls of wisdom and the shaggy dog tales never seem to stop.

“To have the opportunity to show all of that while trawling through a treasure trove of amazing comedy is just a dream come true.”

Advertisement

Billy Connolly Does… will premiere on Gold later this year. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.