Four of the most addictive dramas to watch this February

From classics such as Silent Witness to more recent favourites like Happy Valley , every series has the winning formula of compelling characters and plot twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.

If you love TV that keeps you on the edge of your seat, then you’re in luck. Drama has a schedule that’s packed full of gripping crime series this February.

So, if you’re excited to curl up on the sofa for an evening of enthralling viewing, keep reading to find out what you can look forward to on the Drama channel in the coming week.

Discover more.

Jonathan Creek, season 2 – Thursdays at 8pm

The second season of this whimsical murder mystery series sees Jonathan Creek (Alan Davies, QI) and his partner in crime-solving, Maddy Magellan (Caroline Quentin, Men Behaving Badly), faced with even more baffling cases that have no obvious answers.

Episode 1, Danse Macabre: Famous horror writer Emma Lazarus (Meg Davies, The Honourable Woman) is shot dead on Halloween by a man disguised in a skeleton costume, who subsequently kidnaps her daughter and holds her for ransom. After the police arrive at the crime scene, they’re shocked to discover that the killer has disappeared without a trace.

Episode 1, Time Waits for Norman: A friend of Maddy’s asks her and Jonathan to find out what her husband Norman (Dermot Crowley, Luther) has been up to when his wallet is found at a British restaurant, while he swears he’s been in New York City.

Discover more.

Happy Valley, season 1 – Sundays at 10:15pm

With a new season set to hit our screens later this year, now is the perfect time to watch this gritty drama from the start. It follows Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Dad’s Army) as she tackles crime in Yorkshire’s drug-riddled Calder Valley.

Episode 1: When Tommy (James Norton, McMafia) – the man who drove Catherine’s daughter to suicide – is released from prison, it brings traumatic memories back from her past. At the same time, a local kidnapping requires her full attention.

Episode 2: Catherine’s search for the missing Tommy gains momentum when she receives information regarding his whereabouts. Meanwhile, fall-out from the kidnapping threatens to cause even more chaos, and puts a strain on her personal life.

Discover more.

Rebus, season 1– Saturdays at 8:45pm

Based on Ian Rankin’s best-selling crime novels, this adaptation sees gruff Detective Inspector John Rebus (John Hannah, The Mummy) investigate a series of dark crimes that plague the city of Edinburgh.

Episode 1, Black and Blue: Rebus must find out whether a recent spate of murders is the work of infamous serial killer ‘The Preacher’, or if there’s a new copycat in town. As he works on the case, he’s called in to investigate what appears to be an unintentional suicide, but it could just help him piece together the mystery.

Episode 2, The Hanging Garden: When it comes to light that a major pharmaceutical factory is supplying large amounts of cocaine to local gangs, Rebus strives to put an end to it. He becomes even more determined to seek justice when his 19-year-old daughter becomes an unwitting victim of the resulting violence.

Discover more.

Silent Witness, The Early Years – Weekdays at 11:15pm

The first few seasons of Silent Witness positioned it as one of TV’s greatest crime dramas, and now you can relive the story right from the very beginning.

Seasons 1 to 8 follow Dr Sam Ryan (Amanda Burton, Marcella), a talented scientist who leads an exceptional team of forensic pathologists who use their skills to investigate heinous crimes. Though the characters deal with a myriad of personal issues along the way, some of which threaten to disrupt their professionalism, each episode sees the team pull together to do whatever it takes to bring those responsible to justice.

Discover more.

Ready to start watching? You can find Drama on Freeview 20, Sky and Virgin.

Check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.