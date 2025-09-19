This smartwatch is the latest product to launch from HUAWEI's impressive wearable portfolio, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is an all-rounder smartwatch for individuals who are into health and fitness but are still style conscious. HUAWEI also has smartwatches which are specifically designed for tech enthusiasts, explorers, fitness fanatics and health-conscious consumers, too.

Plus, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is widely compatible with iOS, Android and EMUI smartphones, ensuring broad accessibility.

Intrigued? Let's check it out.

Buy the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 from £299 at HUAWEI

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series has launched today, Friday 19th September, at 2pm.

What is the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 UK price?

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 will set you back from £229, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro will cost from £329.

As for the Outdoor Edition, there is a HUAWEI Store exclusive which sees you get HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 and Huawei FreeArc (RRP £99) from £259, and HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro and Huawei FreeArc from £359.

Plus, HUAWEI is offering a £30 off discount when you use the code A30OFFGT6 at the checkout between Friday 19th September and Thursday 30th October.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 new features

First thing's first, we want to focus on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series's fantastic cycling features. As we mentioned above, the new smartwatch features an industry-first cycling virtual power without the need for a power metre, and this virtual power is calculated based on real-time speed, grade, and weight, using advanced algorithms developed in collaboration with Beijing Sport University.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series also supports Functional Threshold Power (FTP), which is measured via an external power metre, and it offers professional cycling insights and helps develop optimised training plans. In terms of safety features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series has fall detection ability.

Keen cyclists can also follow pre-installed routes, track progress and review performance through the HUAWEI app. Plus, if you're anything like us and you'd like to show off your cycling achievements, you can share your data with friends and post online.

So, what other sports does the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series offer? The new smartwatch is equipped with enhanced outdoor sports experiences for trail running (with altitude trend charts), golf (with first-ever vector maps), and skiing (with abundant data), and you can be sure the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series provides detailed, precise data no matter what adventure you find yourself on.

Whether you find yourself navigating dense forests or urban landscapes, fitness is elevated with HUAWEI's Sunflower Positioning System provides unparalleled GPS accuracy for tracking workout routes and speeds in any environment, including gradients.

As for health features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series offers accurate health rate monitoring (achieving up to 98% for cycling and 95% for trail running), alongside all-day HRV tracking.

The new smartwatch also cares for your emotional wellbeing; the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series offers real-time monitoring across 12 emotional states to help you create effective stress management, and spot early signs of emotional challenges.

And the thing that makes all of these fantastic health and fitness features possible? The incredible up to three-week-long battery life on a single charge.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 new design

What this smartwatch does so well is that it doesn't compromise on style to fit in all of the brilliant functionalities.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series's raised timing bezel, 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness, new colourways, and versatile strap options — including fluoroelastomer, composite woven, vegan leather, and Milanese straps — all contributes towards giving the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series a premium look.

So, what are these new colourways?

What are the HUAWEI watch new colours?

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series comes in new Green and Purple colourways for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6, and a new Brown colourway for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro.

How to buy the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 today

This brand-new smartwatch is available to buy right now at the official HUAWEI store.

How to connect your new HUAWEI watch to your phone

To connect your new HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 smartwatch to your smartphone, you'll need to download the Huawei Health app (beta) and update it to its latest version.

Once you've downloaded the app, open it, log in with your HUAWEI ID (if you have a HUAWEI phone, you'll find this in Settings, and if you don't, you'll have to register one), and press the plus sign in the app's upper-right corner to add a device.

Then, select your wearable from the search results and tap 'Connect', then confirm the pairing request on both the smartwatch and smartphone. And away you go!

