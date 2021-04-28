6 of the best AirPod cases for protecting your earphones

We have all been there. You’re out and about with your earphones and one momentary lapse in concentration, and they are on the floor or in a puddle, or they have fallen into your freshly made mug of tea – that last one may be just us, admittedly.

And with earphones, and AirPods in particular, not being as cheap and cheerful as they once were, buying a reliable case that you can count on will be a must and you are spoilt for choice with the number of different ones that are available.

To help you narrow down your search field, we have taken a look at many of the AirPod cases that are on the market now, and we have come up with what we think are 6 of the best that you can currently buy to make sure that your AirPods stay safe when you are at home or out and about.

NeotrixQI AirPods Case

Best low-cost premium product

Sometimes an item being cheap does not mean that you are buying something inferior, and that is very much the case with the AirPods case made by NeotrixQI, and they are so cheap you may well end up buying more than one!

Bumps, drops, scratches, dirt, shocks and every other potential incident that could be harmful to your AirPods will no longer be something you will need to be concerned about, and the premium and durable silicone it is made from will give you peace of mind.

And you do not even have to take the AirPods out to charge them as it can be done while they are safely stored away.

Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Apple Airpods Pro Case

Best designed case

The look of this AirPods case alone is enough to make us want to buy it as it looks stylish, cool, and comes with a handy keyring so you can attach the case to almost anything when you are out and about and want to be sure that you will not accidentally leave it somewhere.

It features Resilient Shock Absorption, so you don’t have to worry too much about dropping the case, and it is another that is also compatible with charging wirelessly, and additional support is provided thanks to the adhesive tape that is pre-installed.

Zalu AirPods case

Best range to fit all types of AirPods

Whether you have the AirPods 1, AirPods 2 or the AirPods Pro, you will be able to buy a case from the Zalu range that your AirPods will fit in and be secure wherever you go with them. The design is a sturdy one, so you can buy with confidence that your earphones will be safe.

And for the fashion-minded amongst you, this is a good case to choose as it comes with around 30 different colours to pick from so you can pick which one matches your style best – or even buy multiples to suit whatever you are wearing!

BRG AirPods Pro Case

Best simplistic design

You can find super fancy cases with loads of extras, and while they are all well and good, but sometimes all you want is something simple, stylish, and a product that you can be sure will do all that you need it to.

You will find that with the BGR AirPods case that has a range with several different colours, an LED display and a handy keyring to attach to whatever you need it to – and it does not interfere with wireless charging, which is always a plus with AirPods.

TORRO Leather AirPods Case

Best for those who go for style

Sometimes we all like to buy something fancier than it needs to be, we’re only human, and that applies just as much to AirPods cases as it does to almost everything else you can buy.

The TORRO AirPods case is just that, fancy, and it also happens to be a sturdy case that will make sure your earphones are safe from all sorts of damage that could accidentally befall them, thanks to the two friction pads that are installed to make sure they are as secure as they possibly can be.

SURITCH AirPods case

Best for adding a bit of bling to your AirPods case

Want a bit of bling with your AirPods case? If the answer is yes, then look no further than the Suritch range that has several different styles, all unique and interesting, that will ensure you have one of the best-looking cases around.

They have designs for all kinds of people, and the case is made from sturdy materials that will make sure your AirPods are always safe; and it comes with a clip so you can attach it to almost anything you could want it to be attached to.

For more guides, reviews and the latest news, head to the Technology section. Or, why not check out the best HDMI cables?