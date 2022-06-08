When is Amazon Prime Day 2022, and what deals can you expect?

Since it first started back in 2015, anyone with a Prime membership (or the 30-day free trial !) has been able to take full advantage of the two-day shopping event, which has typically landed around summer, between late June and mid-July.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the major online shopping events of the year – marked by deals and discounts on a massive variety of tech and gadgets. Yes, we may all be living more frugally in 2022, but if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber looking to save money on items like tablets, wireless earbuds and smart speakers, this is the time to do it.

While we still have no clarity on what specific products will be discounted this year, it’s likely to include a number of Amazon products, such as the Fire HD 10 tablet, Echo Show 8, Echo Dot speaker, Ring video doorbell and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

With 2021’s Prime Day being described as hugely successful for the company – a press release said that more than 250 million items had been bought by Prime members worldwide – it’s likely the focus on deals and promotions will continue this year. So here’s what you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

When is Amazon Prime Day in 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is confirmed to be taking place in July, but the specific date or dates has not yet been revealed. This page will be updated by RadioTimes.com as more information becomes known.

In a statement referencing this year’s event, Amazon noted: “This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.” For now, that's all that has been said.

The 2021 event took place between the 21st and 22nd June, while the 2019 event took place between 15th and 16th July. The 2020 Prime Day was an anomaly, having been disrupted by the pandemic, and it landed a bit later than normal: 13th-14th of October. However, going further back, Prime Day in 2018 took place 16th and 17th of July – so that suggests a window.

The 2021, 2019 and 2018 events each took place on Monday and Tuesday, so it’s possible that we could get Amazon Prime Day 2022 around the 11th and 12th July this year, or possibly on the 20th-21st or 27-28th if it’s later in the month.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in July Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and offers

It’s still too early to know what specific products will be on offer this Prime Day, but we can get a good idea by looking at discounts during previous years. That suggests that Amazon’s own devices are once again likely to see the top discounts, alongside staples such as coffee machines, alcohol and household products.

Here’s a breakdown of just some items we expect to see discounted:

Most popular deals from last year’s Prime Day

Amazon released stunning statistics for last year’s Prime Day shopping days that showed the scale of the event, plus some of the most popular items it sold.

Focusing on its own devices, Amazon said the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote proved to be the most popular product overall. It noted that customers bought “hundreds of thousands of Amazon Fire tablets and Fire Kids tablets.”

In the broader scope, Amazon reported that the best selling items globally on 2021’s days included iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker and the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition.

It seems many customers used the event to buy back-to-school themed products, too, with Amazon noting it sold “more than 600,000 backpacks, one million laptops, one million headphones, 240,000 notebooks, 40,000 calculators and 220,000 Crayola products.” There's not long now to see how 2022's deals will compare.