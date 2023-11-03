The starting price of a Lebara SIM only plan is normally £5 for a 30-day rolling contract and £4.50 for 12 months, but this November, you can get it for even less.

In a special Black Friday offer, customers will be able to get a SIM only plan for just £0.99p a month for three months. The plan will include 5GB of data plus 1000 UK minutes and texts, and 100 international minutes.

This offer will be fixed for the first three months of a 12-month contract. To get it, all you have to do is use the code ‘BF2023’ at checkout.

The deal is available from now until Tuesday 5th December, so make sure you snap it up while you’ve got the chance.

Get 5GB SIM only deal for £0.99p at Lebara

How does Lebara work?

Lebara offers exclusively SIM only plans so you’re not tied to a network. These plans range from 5GB of data to unlimited. They also cost as little as £4.50 a month, with the maximum being £30 a month.

You can either get a 30-day rolling plan, which can be changed or cancelled at any time, or a 12-month contract for 10% less.

What also makes Lebara unique is that they make zero credit checks, so you can sign up in a matter of minutes.

What network does Lebara use?

Lebara operates off of the Vodafone network. Vodafone has reliable speeds and 98% UK coverage , plus everyone who signs up will have 5G included at no extra cost.

How to get Lebara’s Black Friday deal

Simply head to the Lebara website and select their 5GB SIM only plan. Then, at checkout, use the code ‘BF2023’ and watch as the code drops to just £0.99p.

This cost will last for the first three months of your contract, after which it will rise to £4.50.

