Carphone Warehouse is also offering an additional £50 on top of your trade-in value when you buy an iPhone 14 model. That means you can get up to £365 off when you trade in an iPhone 12, or up to £510 off when you trade in an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple released the new iPhone 14 series this week, so we've been on the lookout for the best deals available on the hugely popular smartphones - and Carphone Warehouse has already unveiled some tempting offers that might catch your eye.

And, as Carphone Warehouse is part of Currys, there's the option to buy the handset SIM-free and split the cost over a monthly payment plan.

First, though, why buy the new iPhone 14, 14 Plus, or 14 Pro? When we consider the direct comparison – iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 – there have been some notable improvements on the previous series of phones. The camera line-up is better than ever and the new styling choices look sleek and sophisticated.

As ever, Apple's new phones work best when used alongside Apple devices. The whole ecosystem fits together fantastically, making it easy to transfer files from Macs and iPads — so if you've already got some Apple products, the new phone will complement your existing set-up.

The new phone was unveiled alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 release date and how to buy the new AirPods Pro 2022.

Read on for our picks of the best deals available on iPhone 14 from Carphone Warehouse right now.

Shop the Carphone Warehouse iPhone 14 deals

Best Carphone Warehouse iPhone 14 deals at a glance

Best iPhone 14 deals from Carphone Warehouse right now

Save on the iPhone 14

Apple announced an interesting array of new features on the iPhone 14. It's now got crash detection to alert emergency services if you're in a car crash, plus Apple says the new handset has improved battery life and more.

The iPhone 14 will be available in five colours: (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, black, purple and a new blue.

The base iPhone 14 does carry the same A15 Bionic chip that powered the whole iPhone 13 series, including the iPhone 13 Pro. However, it's still one of the fastest chips on the market, offering powerful performance across a huge range of tasks.

Now, Carphone Warehouse is offering some stand-out deals on the new phone.

Save on the iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is an interesting new addition to the line-up. It's basically the standard iPhone in a slightly larger size – providing a 6.7-inch display, instead of the standard 6.1-inch. As such, it's ideal for streaming video, reading articles, editing photos and other similar visual tasks.

Save on the iPhone 14 Pro

Want your iPhone to go a little further? The iPhone 14 Pro packs the all-new A16 processor from Apple, set to make it one of the best smartphones on the market.

It also offers a 48MP main camera and a new 'dynamic island' feature. This essentially takes the form of a small blacked-out area around the camera notch which changes shape and contains notifications and alerts. It can also be used to keep track of background processes and generally looks like an intuitive addition to the UI.

Carphone Warehouse has an eye-catching opening deal on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Save on the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most powerful new iPhone, with the best internals and performance. If you want the best iPhone out there – and one of the very best smartphones there is – then look no further.

The 14 Pro Max also carries the powerful new A16 chip, the dynamic island and much more.

It's got a bigger display than the iPhone 14, too, offering a 6.7-inch panel rather than the standard 6.1-inch. Thanks to its larger size, it also offers more battery life with up to 29 hours, rather than the 'up to 23 hours' of the standard phone.

Now, Carphone Warehouse is offering the chance to bag Apple's best smartphone for less if you trade in your old device.

For more on smartphones, check out our recent Oppo Reno 8 Pro review, or read our thoughts on the Honor 70.