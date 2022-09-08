Apple unveiled new products for its iPhone range: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as two new smartwatches, the Apple Watch Ultra, which is targeted at athletes, and the Apple Watch Series 8. Plus, there were the AirPods Pro 2022.

Apple’s annual event in California was held yesterday evening, and if, like us, you were watching virtually, you’ll know that a whole host of upgrades and new product releases were revealed.

The AirPods Pro 2022 will succeed the original AirPods Pro, which launched in 2019, and there are some fantastic upgrades to the already-great wireless earphones.

Our favourite new feature is the touch controls on the AirPod Pro’s stems, so you can easily adjust the volume of your music and take calls when on the move. It sounds petty, but when we want to adjust the volume of a song we’re listening to while walking, taking out our iPhone to do so is such a chore! So this is one update the RadioTimes.com team will certainly take advantage of.

On top of the touch controls, the AirPods Pro 2022 will also include "adaptive transparency", which reduces external noise like roadworks, increased battery life, more charging options, a new clever way to find your AirPods (the charging case can emit a 'blip' noise to help you locate the missing Pods), plus a lot more.

Here’s everything we know about the new AirPods Pro so far.

Also from the Far Out event is the Apple iPhone 14 UK release date, Apple Watch Series 8 UK release date, and Apple Watch Ultra.

AirPods Pro UK release date

You'll soon be able to get your hands on the AirPods Pro 2022. Apple

The AirPods Pro 2022 will be available to order online and in the Apple Store app from tomorrow (Friday 9th September) with availability in Apple stores beginning a few weeks later on Friday 23rd September.

AirPods Pro 2022 UK pricing and availability

The AirPods Pro 2022 are available from 1pm tomorrow, on Friday 9th September, from the Apple Store — both online and on the app.

They're priced at £249, the same price as when the original AirPods Pro launched in 2019.

AirPods Pro 2022 features

We touched upon the new AirPods Pro 2022 features earlier, and there are many more that make the user experience with these AirPods Pro great.

Spatial audio has been upgraded with new, personalised spatial audio profiles. Use your iPhone or iPad camera to generate a personalised profile specific to each ear to enjoy spatial audio.

There’s also twice the noise-cancelling effectiveness, so never again will your main character moment be disrupted by roadworks when you’re walking and listening to music.

The new AirPods Pro 2022 will come fitted with a low distortion driver powered by a custom amplifier, to give, according to Apple, "more detail and clarity across a wider range of frequencies".

For more features, here are the specs at a glance:

2x active noise cancellation

Personalised spatial audio

Touch control

Precision finding

XS ear tips

Bluetooth 5.3 wireless technology

48kHz audio for SharePlay

Memoji engraving

Up to 30 hours total listening time

Up to six hours continuous listening time

Apple Watch charger compatible

In-case speaker

Lanyard loop

Adaptive transparency

MagSafe charger compatible

Make requests hands-free with Siri

IPX4 sweat and water resistant

AirPods Pro 2022 design

The all-new XS ear tips. Apple

The biggest change in the new AirPods Pro is that you can engrave them — for free — with a mix of emojis, names, initials and numbers.

The AirPods Pro 2022 will come with a MagSafe charging case with speaker and a lanyard loop.

Like its predecessors, the AirPods Pro 2022 are all white with an all white charging case. They have silicone ear tips, with the all-new XS small size, and the sizing is as follows:

AirPods:

Height: 1.22 inches

Width: 0.86 inches

Depth: 0.94 inches

Charging Case:

Height: 1.78 inches

Width: 2.39 inches

Depth: 0.85 inches

Best AirPods Pro 2019 deals

With the new AirPods Pro 2022 retailing at £249, the previous AirPods Pro — which also launched at £249 — have had a price drop. Here’s how to get them for cheaper.

