Save up to £120 on iPhone 13 Pro Max in the Prime Early Access sale

With the iPhone 14 now released and available, we're seeing some good discounts on the previous generation of Apple phones. Notably, a £120 saving on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is a phone we rated very highly.

Amazon Prime's huge Early Access sale is here, and so are some hefty discounts on big brands. The RadioTimes.com team have already hunted down some deals to help you save on a new iPhone.

It's worth adding too that, during testing, we found the new iPhone 14 wasn't necessarily hugely preferable to some of the older models. For one, it carries the same A15 Bionic chip from the previous generation, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max got the shiny new A16 chip, which was impressive.

With that in mind, it's fair to say the tech in these slightly older iPhones is still pretty cutting edge, despite being a year old. The chips still generally outperform the competition and essentially, the iPhone 13 range is still a great family of phones — they're just not the latest thing anymore.

If you're not one to obsess over the very latest models, then this is a great way to save money on your phone. Right now, there is a range of Apple deals across the iPhone 13 range. However, if you really do want the latest and greatest Apple tech, then you better head over to our high-scoring iPhone 14 Pro review.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) | £1,549 £1,429 (save £120 or 8%) at Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) | £1,249 £1,149 (save £100 or 8%) at Amazon

Prime Early Access sale: best Apple iPhone deals

There are some solid savings to be made on both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro. Both are impressive phones with solid Apple internals and top-level performance.

Our tech team has tested both phones and both have scored highly, offering a high-quality build and impressive internals.

Save £120 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Back in 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro Max bagged an extremely rare five-star rating from our reviewers thanks to its crisp display and lightning fast performance.

In the full iPhone 13 Pro Max review, our experts said: "Its huge screen is clear, vibrant and perfect for both streaming and working where needed. Its high price means the Pro Max comes with a wide and varied range of hardware and software features that outdo all the competition. Its superior battery life and larger display separate it substantially from the iPhone 13 Pro."

Now, you can pick one up with a huge terabyte of storage, with a £120 discount. Check out the link below for availability.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) | £1,549 £1,429 (save £120 or 8%) at Amazon

Save £60 on the iPhone 13 Pro

There's also a saving to be made on the iPhone 13 Pro. It's not quite as hefty as the £120 that Amazon has knocked off the Pro Max, but discounts on Apple products aren't too common, so this 8 per cent snip isn't to be sniffed at.

This is a truly outstanding phone, too. In October of 2021, our team gave it a very, very rare five-star rating in our full iPhone 13 Pro review. Our experts commended the phone's "professional camera setup", as well as its slick, fast and intuitive user experience. Now, you can bag one for less in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

There's no discount on the base version, offering 128GB of storage, but if you go up to the 512GB version, there is a £100 saving on the usual £1,249 price.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) | £1,249 £1,149 (save £100 or 8%) at Amazon

