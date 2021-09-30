Save up to £300 on LG and Samsung 4K TVs in Currys ‘Amazing Deals’ sale

Currys has slashed the prices of hundreds of products as part of a limited-run series of discounts under the banner of “Amazing Deals” – and there are some great offers on a range of technology, especially if you are shopping for a new TV.

Advertisement

We have scoured through the Currys/PC World website to bring you the highlights of the discounts, such as a massive £300 saving on the 65-inch LG 916PA 4K TV with NanoCell technology and £175 off the 58-inch Samsung AU7100 4K LED TV.

But it’s not only TV sets that are seeing price drops. There are also some solid deals on a selection of laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and appliances. One highlight is a £50 saving on the Jabra Elite Active 75T earbuds, down from £179 to £129.

As described in our full Jabra Elite Active 75T earbuds review, we found them to be a great option if you want active noise cancelling at an affordable price point.

The “Amazing Deals” offers launched on 29th September and last until Monday, 4th October, so you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of these price cuts. If your favourite tech isn’t included, don’t worry – Black Friday 2021 is incoming, and there’s bound to be plenty of Currys Black Friday deals.

You can shop the full sale event via this landing page, but here are some of the best “Amazing Deals” tech discounts that we have found on the Currys website so far.

Don’t forget that if you see an item cheaper elsewhere, Currys has a policy that will price match its products against any other retailers – both online and in-store.

Top ‘Amazing Deals’ tech discounts

Samsung 58-inch AU7100 4K Smart LED TV

£799.00 £629.00 (Save £170.00) | Buy now on Currys

There’s a great £170 saving to be had on this 58-inch 4K LED set from Samsung. It has a pleasantly small bezel around the high-resolution display and comes with a variety of smart features, including catch up TV and support for apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, BT Sport, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.

LG 55-inch 916PA 4K Ultra HDR LED TV

£1199.00 £949.00 (Save £250.00) | Buy now on Currys

With a slightly smaller (but no less impressive) frame, this 55-inch 4K model from LG is £250 off on the website. Not only does this LG set support Dolby Atmos surround sound alongside Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control – but it boasts “NanoCell” tech that enhances colour performance on-screen. To read more about why the tech is special, read our in-depth what is a NanoCell TV buyer’s guide.

Sony Bravia 55-inch X85JU Smart 4K LED TV

£1099.00 £949.00 (Save £150.00) | Buy now on Currys

The Bravia range is one of Sony’s more impressive models – and the 55-inch X85JU is now under the £1,000 mark thanks to this £150 saving. It has “Motionflow” tech that reduces movement blurring during sports or action movies, and it comes with Google Assistant support so you can control its smart features using your voice.

Philips 55-inch 706-series OLED TV

£1399.00 £1199.00 (Save £200.00) | Buy now on Currys

We know from our what is an OLED TV guide that you will pay more for a model with this premium screen technology – which operates without the need for a backlight, so they not only boast unbeatable picture quality but are also typically ultra-slim. The 706-series is an OLED that also has the immersive “Ambilight” feature. This projects light from the sides of the frame to match the colours appearing on the screen.

Jabra Elite Active 75T earbuds

£179.00 £129.00 (Save £50.00) | Buy now on Currys

The Jabra Elite Active 75T are a set of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, and you can now save £50 on the navy pair at Currys. With five-plus hours of battery and both water and sweat resistance, they are a great option for heavy gym sessions. In our Jabra Elite Active 75T review, our expert reviewer wrote that they are a “fantastic pair of earbuds that offer a good range of features at a reasonable price.”

Lenovo 13.3″ IdeaPad Flex 5i 2 in 1 Chromebook

£529.00 £449.00 (Save £80.00) | Buy now on Currys

This 2-in1 Chromebook from Lenovo is now £80 off during the Amazing Deals sale. Able to operate as a laptop computer and tablet with a swirl of the screen, the Flex 5i will work well for students and Netflix-bingers alike. In terms of specs, it has a Full HD IPS panel touchscreen, up to 10 hours of battery life and 128 GB storage.

BOSE Portable Wireless Multi-room Home Speaker

£349.00 Now: £289.00 Save £60.00 | Buy now on Currys

Bose is one of the biggest names in the audio space, and its portable wireless home speaker is now £60 off in the Currys sale. With up to 12 hours of battery life, it can connect to other Bose speakers via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth – and even has a built-in handle. For extra accessibility, it can also be controlled by Google Assistant and Alexa.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Elite

£149.00 £139.00 (Save £10.00) | Buy now on Currys

Huawei’s GT2 Elite is a smartwatch with a stylish metal strap and a 46 mm face size that’s now discounted by £10 in the Currys sale. It can be used for voice calls and is a good option for the gym since it has fitness tracking capacities built-in. But perhaps the best feature is the battery – which lasts for a whopping two weeks at a time.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. For more discounts, don’t miss out on our coverage of Cyber Monday 2021.