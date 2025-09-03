Apple Music also gives you the ability to download your favourite tracks and play them offline and even has Apple Music Sing, a feature that allows you to sing along to your favourite songs karaoke-style.

The three months free offer applies to both new individual subscribers and those using the Family Sharing feature, enabling you to get three months of free Apple Music on six separate accounts.

So, here's exactly what you need to know about this new deal.

What is the Apple Music three-month offer?

The first thing to know is that currently, there's more than one way to grab a free three-month Apple Music subscription.

First off, is the three months free offer for the Apple Music family plan, which requires Family Sharing. This feature allows you to operate six separate accounts under one plan – think of it like hosting different profiles on one account of a video streaming service.

This means that your whole household can listen to what they want, how they want. And now, new Apple Music subscribers can enjoy three months of this service, completely for free.

After the three months are up, your family plan will auto-renew at £16.99 a month.

Apple Music are also running an individual offer, where new and winback subscribers using iPhones can also receive three months of free Apple Music. After this three month period, the plan will auto-renew at £10.99 a month.

Who is eligible for the Apple Music three-month offer?

The family plan three-month offer can only be redeemed on iPhone, iPad or Mac, and are only available to new customers. If you have previously subscribed to Apple Music, or had an account through Apple One or Apple Music family, you will not be eligible.

The individual three-month offer is applicable for both new and winback subscribers on iPhones only.

How long does this Apple Music offer last?

The three-month family plan offers ends on Wednesday 24th September, so you've still got three weeks to snatch it up.

However, the three-month individual plan offer will be live until Wednesday 19th November, giving you plenty of time to snag it.

How to redeem this Apple Music offer?

Both the three-month family plan offer and the three-month individual plan offer must be redeemed on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Simply open the Apple Music app on your device and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn't immediately appear once you open the app, head to the Home tab where it will appear and tap Redeem Now.

