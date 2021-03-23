Amazon’s spring sale arrives with new savings on Echo, Fire, Kindle and more

Spring has sprung, and Amazon has an enormous sale underway. You’ll find everything from smartphones to SD cards on offer right now – but of all the deals we’re seeing, it’s the price drops on Amazon’s own devices that are among the most exciting.

Advertisement

Amazon, of course, manufactures and sells an ever-widening array of smart devices, and in a bid to draw in new devotees, likes to put its products on sale on a semi-regular basis. We’re certainly not complaining – not when we see savings run as high as 50%.

A substantial number of Echo, Fire, Kindle and Ring devices are currently on offer. We’re always happy to see the latest generation of the Amazon Echo on sale – it’s had its price reduced from £89.99 to £59.99.

Better still are the price drops on the mini-size Echo Dot (was £49.99, now £29.99) and the screen-based Echo Show 8 (was £119.99, now £69.99), both of which you’ll find in our best smart speaker round-up. It might have been supplanted by the all-new Echo Show 10, but it scored well in our Amazon Echo Show 8 review. All the better, now it’s 42% cheaper than it was. If you’re weighing up between the two devices, make sure you read our Amazon Echo Show 10 review, too.

Read on for a full list of Echo, Fire and Kindle devices you’ll find on offer in Amazon’s spring sale right now. Aside from Amazon’s own devices, you might be interested in the discounts on household products, such as Shark vacuum cleaners (proved to be a big deal last Black Friday), air fryers and smart home items. Garmin smartwatches are also on sale.

Shop all the offers in Amazon’s spring sale

Amazon spring sale deals

Here’s a run-down of the best Amazon device deals you’ll find in the retailer’s spring sale right now. Keep in mind that the bulk of these offers finish at the end of the month: Wednesday 31 March.

Amazon Echo spring sale offers

Amazon has really gone to town with the discounts it’s applied to its range of Echo products. These various devices range in price and functionality, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’ll introduce the services of Alexa to your home. To find out more about what Amazon’s voice assistant can do (and it’s always expanding), read our what is Alexa explainer.

Amazon Fire spring sale discounts

Now’s also a fantastic time to pick up one of Amazon’s tablets and streaming sticks, both of which come under the Fire banner now. As you can read in our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, we loved the incredible value for money offered in a device that grants you swift and easy access to a range of apps and streaming services.

Amazon Kindle offers in the spring sale

It’s not just Amazon’s Fire tablets that are on sale right now – if you’re seeking out the more classic e-reader experience, the retailer’s fabled Kindle range shouldn’t be passed by either. The 30% savings on the 2019 Kids Edition is a particularly good offer.

Advertisement

Still hunting for a bargain? Don’t miss our pick of the best smart TV deals, best broadband deals, Amazon Fire TV stick deals and best smartwatch deals.