Amazon Spring sale live today: get £280 off Samsung, plus 28% off Apple Watch 6

There are earbuds from some of the names behind our best wireless earbuds picks and TVs from the brands behind our choices of the best TVs to buy in 2022. But which purchase is right for you?

The Amazon Spring Sale is here. The retail behemoth is dishing out discounts left, right and centre — with savings to be made on top brands like Apple, Bose, Amazon Echo, Sony and more!

Our experts have combed through Amazon's offerings and picked out some of the highlights below.

Amazon Spring Sale: best deals live today

Samsung's tablets are one of the best iPad alternatives and this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is jam-packed with features and Samsung's signature S-Pen.

Our expert reviewers were hugely impressed by the standard S7 Tab, giving it a rare five-star rating in our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review. This version has better specs and offers even more. Amazon has knocked an amazing £280 off the price, that's 35%.

This is a great opportunity to save 21% on a top pair of earbuds. These Sony buds are being discounted because their successor, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, are now widely available. We rate those successors as probably the best all-round wireless earbud on the market right now. They got a 4.9 star rating in our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review and we were bowled over by their sound quality during testing.

Yes, these are a slightly older model and aren't quite as good. But they're less than half the price right now and carry much of that market-leading audio tech that has made Sony's earbuds stand out.

Sony WF-1000XM3 | £97 £76.99 (save £20.01 or 21%)

Apple has a highly-rated line in wearables and this Apple Watch 6 with GPS is no exception. It's packed with features, ideal for fitness tracking and shows you phone notifications and messages on the go to streamline your user experience.

Now you can save 28% on this top-rated wearable, it's down to £229.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS — Grey aluminium case | £319 £229 (save £90 or 28%)

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a top-rated smartphone that our experts rated as "a strong all-rounder". In our full OnePlus 9 Pro review the phone bagged a 4.6 star-rating.

The recent release of the OnePlus 10 Pro has seen its predecessor discounted, but it's still a great phone! Now down to £629, this is a great chance to save on a highly-rated handset. Amazon has knocked £200 off the price, or 24%.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G | £829 £629 (save £200 or 24%)

Bose is a fantastic audio brand and now there's a great chance to save on these Bose Soundlink headphones in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Down to £119.99, Amazon has knocked an amazing 40% off their original price tag.

Bose Soundlink Wireless Headphones II in black | £199.95 £119.99 (save £79.96 or 40%)

When does the Amazon Spring Sale end?

The Amazon Spring Sale offers some amazing savings and will run until 13th April.

We've found a wide range of tempting tech deals and you've still got plenty of time to snap them up.

More Amazon Spring Sale deals

There are loads more deals available on Amazon right now, with big savings to be made on everything from TV wall brackets to tablets and phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus and fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit.

For more on deals and gifting check out our Currys Easter deals round-up or take a look at our tech gifts guide.