Best Prime Day monitor deals: save £40 on Samsung C32F391 curved monitor

Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are loads of incredible savings to be had on monitors right now.

Advertisement

Maybe you want to take your gaming visuals up a notch. Or maybe you’re trying to improve your work-from-home setup. Whatever the reason for investing in a monitor, now is your – dare we say it – prime opportunity. Providing you have an Prime subscription, you’ll find that an entire array of monitors from some of the industry’s leading brands have had their prices dropped in the Prime Day sale.

Monitors from HP, LG, Acer, Philips, Lenovo, AOC and more have all had their prices slashed, and they range from entry-level to mid-range to high-end. We’ve listed the very best deals from each brand below. And if you’re thinking about holding on until Black Friday to see if these discounts improve? Our advice is to buy now. Since Prime Day (which usually falls in July) falls in the same quarter as the pre-Christmas sales frenzy, we’re pretty sure these are the best prices you’ll see for the remainder of the year.

You can head to our Amazon Prime Day page for a run-down of the best discounts available to Prime members over the next two days.

Best monitor deals this Prime Day

Samsung C32F391 – was £199.99, now £159.99

This 32-Inch monitor from Samsung is a curved model which claims to be half as slim as previous models at just 11.9 mm. It comes with game mode to optimise screen colours and contrast while you play.

Buy for 20 per cent less from Amazon

Samsung LC27JG52QQUXEN 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor – Was £299.99, now £199.99

Curved gaming monitors might have fallen out of fashion, but this 27-inch model from Samsung is still the very best monitor this Prime Day. If you’re tempted, make sure you pick it up whilst it’s going for £100 less than usual.

Buy for 33 per cent less from Amazon

Acer Predator Z35P 35-Inch WQHD Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor – Was £899.99, now £619

A £900 spend on a monitor might only be for the serious gaming die-hards. But thanks to a £170 saving, this epic curved Acer monitor is a much more tempting proposition.

Buy for 31 per cent less from Amazon

Acer Nitro XV340CKP 34-Inch UWQHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor – Was £649.99, now £499.99

Another ultra-wide monitor from Acer, this one from the brand’s Nitro series. The 21:9 screen is will immerse you in your gameplay, while the NVidia G-SYNC will keep the frame rate smooth and seamless. Make sure you take advantage of this £150 Prime Day discount.

Buy for 23 per cent less from Amazon

HP 22-Inch V Series Full HD Monitor – Was £89.99, now £69.99

if you’re seeking a slightly smaller monitor, then take a look at the 22-inch model from HP’s V series series. It doesn’t boast the same specs as higher-end monitors in this list, but is a great shout if you’re shopping on a budget.

Buy for 22 per cent less from Amazon

There are plenty more monitor deals from HP, LG, Acer, Philips, Lenovo and AOC to check out. But keep in mind: you’re only eligible to take advantage of these amazing deals if you’ve signed up to Prime.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.