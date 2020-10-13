How to save 15 per cent on Samsung laptops this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and with the online retail monster flexing over one million deal-drops globally, now is a great time to take advantage if you’re looking to make savings ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As part of this, 15 per cent off Samsung Laptops is being offered across a full 48-hour period on Tuesday 13th-14th October. If you need a new laptop or perhaps to upgrade a wheezing model, you’re in the right place.

Samsung’s latest smartphone offerings like the Galaxy S20 and its new flip phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (available to pre-order now) have been biting at Apple’s heels in their spec. The brand is also pushing versatility as a unique selling point, with laptop/tablet hybrids featuring QLED touch-screens and creative accessories like S Pens, whilst new clamshell devices like the Galaxy Book S 13.2in, now £799, hover below the 1kg mark in weight.

With new models being released all the time, technology is a category seeing great offers this year and you can shop in the security that these prices from Amazon Prime Day will not be bettered on the site, even across Black Friday.

All Prime Day deals are only available to Prime Subscribers, but a 30-day free trial is easy to sign-up to and the deals also count for anyone with an Prime Student membership.

Save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel i5 Laptop

Designed to be ultra-light, versatile and nimble for its user, the Galaxy Book S would be ideal for someone on-the go. But that isn’t to say it lacks premium performance features. 8GB RAM and 256GB power away behind the scenes. It also boasts 17 hours of battery life and a 1080 HD display. This is a small but mighty classic clamshell that comes with a USB C to USB A adapter included.

Save 19 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop

If you’re looking for versatility from your laptop, this Samsung is a feature-packed bit of kit designed for multi-taskers. Samsung’s S Pen comes part of the package to offer precision control with the QLED touchscreen, particularly for presentations, but also makes it a nice match if getting creative with its art features is for you. The device boasts an impressive 19-hour battery life and its value for money is hard to compete with. Available in Royal Blue and Silver colours.

Save 19 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop

Previously £1,299, you can save £250 on what is one of Samsung’s most stylish laptops. Aside from being full of smart features for working, the device is optimised for streaming and entertainment; equipped with a colour-rich QLED display and 22-hour battery life. Weighing in at just over 1kg, it rivals Apple’s 15in equivalent by 800g. It’s not the cheapest Samsung laptop but quality display has been a definite priority here.

Save 20 per cent on the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop

If you’re happy to lose a couple of inches of screen, the 13.3in Ion also offers a QLED display for £50 less and this smaller model weighs under 1kg. An Intel Core i5 processor lurks under the hood, as Microsoft’s Your Phone feature which comes pre-installed on this model for wireless syncing with your smartphone.

If you’re a big Samsung fan, there’s also 20 per cent off android tablets, up to 30 per cent off Samsung wearables, as well as deals on Samsung smartphones and price cuts on Samsung TVs.

Looking for more deals? Head to our main Amazon Prime Day page.