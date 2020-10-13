55-Inch Philips Ambilight 4K TV sees £695 price cut for Prime Day

Amazon’s annual sale event is back for 2020. Despite the name, Prime Day now takes place over two days. This year, you can pick up deals on both 13th and 14th October.

If you’re hoping to bag a new TV in this year’s sale, you’re in luck. Among the expected Amazon device discounts, there’s a whole host of Amazon Prime Day deals on other popular tech brands. Rather than wading through the thousands of deals yourself, we’ve rounded up some top finds. This year, you can save up to 30 per cent on some of Philip’s range of TVs, including 4K models.

Currys have also upped their game in competition, offering deals on the larger 58-inch, 65-inch and 70-inch models (not discounted on Amazon) as part of their Epic Deals sale.

Don’t forget that you need to be an Prime member to make the most of the deals.

Which Philips Ambilight TVs are included in the Prime Day deals?

Running throughout both days of the two-day sale event, you can now pick up various sizes of the Ambilight model, including the Philips Ambilight 55-Inch 4K TV for £455, saving a substantial £695.

Philips Ambilight 55-Inch 4K TV – was £1,150, now £455

This LED model boasts 3-sided Ambilight to add some more atmosphere to your Netflix movie nights or football fixtures. Philips claims that this model offers great contrast, brightness, colour and sound thanks to its Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. If you’re into smart tech and find it easier to speak to the TV than use the remote, this model comes with Google Assistant and can also work with Alexa.

For all Philips TV models on offer, check out the brand deal landing pages on Amazon and Currys.

