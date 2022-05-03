They're a promising pair of earbuds, packed with features, that could see Sennheiser challenge the very best earbuds available on the market right now.

Pre-orders have just opened up for Sennheiser's latest pair of earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

Sennheiser claims the earbuds will "set new standards when it comes to sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), and wearing comfort."

Sennheiser has always been an audio-focused brand, with products often aimed at full-blown audiophiles and those who love great sound. However, the brand's last pair of earbuds — the Sennheiser CX True Wireless — were a mid-range offering, incapable of challenging the very best wireless earbuds on the market.

For reference, the best earbuds out there right now — in our book anyway — are the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds. Check out our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review for more on those.

But will the new Sennheisers be able to compete? Certainly the Momentum 2 earbuds were impressive when they came out in May of last year, with our experts giving them a 4.5-star-rating. The Sony buds have just overtaken them since, but this is Sennheiser's opportunity to fight back and reclaim a place at the top table of earbud brands.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 UK release date

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 will be released on 10th May in the UK. However, the wireless earbuds are available to pre-order now at Amazon.

Pre-order Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for £219.99 at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 UK price and features

The new earbuds come with a £219.99 price-tag, suggesting they're very much aimed at the top end of the market, ready to take on the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4. They'll come with adaptive ANC, Bluetooh 5.2, transparency mode and a 'Sound Personalisation' feature, which allows users to undertake a listening test and tailor the earbuds' output to perfectly suit their ears.

The earbuds also promise 7 hours of battery in each bud and 28 in the charging case itself.

The design looks appealing too. We like the fabric-effect case and the new earbud shape, which is a little rounder and sleeker than the predecessor Momentum 2 buds.

How to pre-order Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in the UK

The Momentum True Wireless 3 buds are available for pre-order now at Amazon.

The wireless earbuds are a premium offering so will set you back £219.99.

Advertisement

Pre-order Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds for £219.99 at Amazon