How much does Roku cost per month?

The way we watch television is changing more than ever before, and despite contracts dying out the cost only seems to be getting more confusing.

With streaming services multiplying by the day, smart sticks pouring out of every recognisable tech company, and with movie rental prices reaching new heights, it all seems to be adding up.

So for those looking at buying Roku – one of the best smart sticks on the market – how much exactly will that set you back a month? We’ll explain all in our handy little guide below.

Is there a monthly subscription fee for Roku?

The short answer is: no. There’s no monthly cost at all to use Roku – so once you’ve paid the initial purchase fee, you’re all good to go.

However, several of the apps and channels available on Roku will require subscriptions in order to access them. This includes major streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, NOW TV, Disney Plus, BritBox, and Apple TV+.

However, there are plenty of free channels available on the smart stick, including catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play. You can also buy and rent films and TV from Amazon without paying for a subscription.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that some channels may require a small payment to download, though that won’t be the case for the major streaming services.

You can browse all the available channels on the Roku Channel Store.

How much is Roku?

The price depends on which model you want, and whether you would like features such as 4K streaming.

The Roku Express for HD streaming is £29.99.

The Roku Premiere for 4K streaming is £39.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K streaming, voice control, and an improved range is £49.99.

