A video released by Motorola on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, teased elements of the new design. Meanwhile Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin showed the physical handset off on stage at a recent trade event, as reported by GSM Arena .

Motorola's iconic Razr is back — or it will be at some point soon — Motorola has revealed with a series of smartphone teasers. Here's everything we know so far and whether a UK release date is likely.

The 2020 re-imagining of the Razr turned plenty of heads, but it split opinion too. While the design — and its nods to the original Razr — were widely enjoyed, the actual performance of the handset didn't quite measure up to its hefty price tag.

It appeared in our best Motorola phones list, but with some heavy caveats. The camera fell short, given the huge £1000 price tag and overall the phone struggled to compete with Samsung's more well-rounded foldables, notably the Samsung Z Flip 3. Essentially, the 2020 Razr was a buy for people who loved the design, wanted a foldable and had money to burn. This time around we're expecting a much more balanced, usable and appealing handset.

Motorola Razr 2022 UK release date rumours

Right now, information regarding the Razr's release date is pretty thin on the ground. However, we're expecting that the brand will want to make the phone available in time for Christmas 2022, which would suggest something before November. For now, take this with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Razr 2022 design

The Weibo video posted by Motorola shows off a sleeker, less angular design. It's lost the 'chin' of the previous Razrs and packs two camera lenses on the reverse, plus a flash.

While retaining its individuality, this new design has definitely lost some of those iconic style hallmarks that made the original Razr so memorable. We're not sure how that will go down with fans, from a purely aesthetic perspective.

Motorola Razr 2022 specs and features rumours

Motorola has confirmed that the 2022 Razr will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is one of the best currently on the market and the best currently offered by Snapdragon, though it has seen issues in one or two more demanding handsets.

Well-documented rumour suggests the phone will also come with a 6.7-inch FHD OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate — so far, so premium, right? Rumours also suggest a 50MP main camera, a 32MP supporting camera and a 13MP selfie camera on the inside. That aligns with the two lenses we've now seen on the back of the phone.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Razr 2022 and we'll update this page with pre-order options and availability as more information becomes available.

