When will Little Nightmares 2 be released?

Not long to go now as the highly anticipated sequel is set to be released on 11th February 2021- so less than two months until we can pay it!

What consoles and platforms will Little Nightmares 2 be released on?

Little Nightmares 2 will release on all major current consoles - so Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, with versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S expected later in the year.

What is Little Nightmares 2 about?

Little Nightmares 2 will feature a new playable character called Mono, with the previous protagonist Six acting as a computer-controlled guide. Following on from Six's escape from Maw in the first game, she then meets young boy Mono, and the two travel to the Signal Tower to stop the dark signals being sent out by the mysterious Broadcaster.

The game takes place in a new world being distorted by the Signal Tower that looks just as suspenseful and horrific as the first, as sadistic teachers and bloodthirsty hunters chase you through sinister schools and wicked woodlands. Gameplay looks to be similar to the puzzle-platforming action of the original, this time with a co-op twist.

Can I pre-order Little Nightmares 2?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

Is there a trailer for Little Nightmares 2?

Yes - and it's creepier than expected...

