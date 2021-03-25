Honor Band 6 release date, price and features

As much as we love flashy flagship wearables at RadioTimes.com, we’re also rather fond of a budget fitness tracker too. That’s why we’re very excited at the imminent arrival of the all-new Honor Band 6.

Honor’s latest wearable has been available to buy in China since November 2020 but is yet to be released to the UK market. However, we have noticed an Amazon product page has appeared, so we think it will be available to order very, very soon.

We’ve yet to receive a sample of the Honor Band 6, but you can rest assured that as soon as we do, our experts will deliver an in-depth review soon after. We are interested to see whether this no-fuss, a low-cost fitness tracker will make it on to our best smartwatch list. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable fitness tracker, you may want to cast an eye over our Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 review.

Read on to find out what you can expect from the Honor Band 6.

Honor Band 6 release date

Unfortunately, we can’t yet confirm a set date that the Honor Band 6 will become directly available on these shores. Honor has sent out information about its new wearable’s specs and features – but is rather circumspect about its release date.

Our guess is that if it’s not during what’s left of March, then it will follow soon in April. Make sure you bookmark this page, as we’ll update it once we know for certain.

Honor Band 6 price

Again, Honor hasn’t given us a definitive RRP. So perhaps it’s worth looking at the RRP of its predecessor, the Honor Band 5. This went on sale for £29.99 when it was first released, so it’s fair to expect much the same from its successor.

Of course, it’s extremely unlikely both wearables will cost the same amount. So perhaps the Band 6 will be positioned as a slightly pricier wearable – and if not, you can be sure the asking price of the Band 5 will drop upon its successor’s release.

Honor Band 6: what to expect

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from the latest wearable in the Honor Band series:

A 1.47-inch AMOLED display marks a 148% increase in display area compared to the Honor Band 5. Budget-friendly wearables often suffer from the sort of screens that have you wincing – but not so hear.

There will be, we’re told, an ‘extensive library’ of watch faces to let you personalise the Band 6. It’s going to come in three stunning colours: Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey and Coral Pink.

In terms of health-tracking functions, the Honor Band 6 will feature the same blood oxygen (Sp02) monitoring introduced as a software update to the Band 5. You can also expect an optical heart rate sensor, and thanks to an AI algorithm, this smartwatch will monitor your heart rate in real-time around the clock.

Stress is bad, sleep is good: this, we can all agree on. The Honor Band 6 will come with some sleep tracking functions that will log how much deep sleep, light sleep, REM sleep, awake time and naps you take each day. Better still, it will give you some tips on how to improve your sleep quality.

You’ll find 10 workout modes included, which cover everything from outdoor and indoor running to rowing. While you’re training, the Honor Band 6 will feedback with real-time data to help you improves upon your performance.

Now here’s what we love about lower-end wearables: their stupendous battery life. True to form, the Honor Band 6 will last up to 14 days off a single charge and around 10 days under heavy usage. No need to fret about charging daily – hey, you’re trying to keep your stress to a minimum, right?

When paired with your smartphone, the Band 6 can double up as a remote for your camera and your music playlist and deliver all the usual call, text and emails notifications.

We can’t wait to get our hands on Honor’s latest wearable. To stay up-t0-date with all our latest tech news and reviews, you can sign up for the RadioTimes.com tech newsletter below.

