A smartwatch will make a valuable companion for most people. These handy little wearables can do everything from telling you the weather forecast to tracking your stress levels. Whether you want it for health and fitness, day-to-day admin, or a bit of both, a smartwatch is – like so much technology – one of those things you wondered how you ever managed without.

Smartwatches vary in price – drastically. You can buy an entry-level fitness tracker wearable, with limited features, for as little as £40 or £50. Watches from major smartwatch lines (we’re looking at you, Apple and Samsung) will usually cost between £300 and £400, with designer-style ranges like Garmin’s Fenix line costing around £500 to and £1,000.

Luckily, you’ll often find many smartwatches from these brands are on sale, and sometimes with significant savings too. Read on for the best smartwatch deals you’ll find this March – and don’t miss our picks of the best smart TV deals, best broadband deals and best Amazon Echo deals either.

Best smartwatch deals in March 2021

Best Samsung smartwatch deals

The smartwatch brand with the most deals out there right now is Samsung: we’re currently seeing hefty price drops on two generations of the Galaxy Watch series, plus a 26% discount on the Active 2 in black at Amazon.

Best Apple smartwatch deals

Discounted Apple products are something of a rarity. But over at Currys, the Nike sports edition of the Apple Watch Series 5 is currently on sale for £150 less than usual.

Apple Watch Series 5 (with Black Nike Sports Band) | £449 £299 from Currys PC World (save £150 or 33%)

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

A few wearables from Garmin’s high-end Fenix range are currently on offer. These are big-budget watches that cost hundreds, but you currently save over £100 on the Fenix 6 Pro at Jura Watches.

Best Huawei smartwatch deals

Huawei has had a tricky introduction to the western market, but the Chinese company’s smartwatch sales soared last year. As you can read in our Huawei Watch GT2 review, we loved this smartwatch’s sleek design and extensive tracking capabilities – all the better now that it’s 20% cheaper at Amazon. You might also want to read our Huawei Watch Fit review, which has fewer frills but still earned a four-star verdict.

Best Fitbit smartwatch deals

You’ll find two watches from Fitbit’s Versa line sale right now across different retailers. What sets apart the Versa 2 and Versa 3 is the inclusion of GPS tracking in the latter – there’s sufficiently little in the price difference that we know which one we’d go for.

How to find a smartwatch deal

Here are a few tips to help you in your search for the best smartwatch deals:

Make sure you search during key sales periods like Easter Weekend, Black Friday and the New Year. These are all prime opportunities to find great offers on wearables.

Don’t always assume you’re getting a great deal simply based on the advertised RRP – tech products often haven’t actually cost that much for months or sometimes years. For Amazon deals, there’s a handy online price tracker called CamelCamelCamel that will give you a better sense of the product’s price history.

Both John Lewis and Currys famously offer a guaranteed price-match policy. So if you see a smartwatch that’s cheaper elsewhere but no longer available, make sure you take them up on it.

