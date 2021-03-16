Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 watch review

Limited watch face and strap personalisation Icons on 2.78cm display may be har for some users to see

Cons: Limited watch face and strap personalisation Icons on 2.78cm display may be har for some users to see

Smartwatches and fitness wearables grow ever more versatile and advanced – but not everybody needs cutting-edge tech on their wrist, and certainly not when it costs hundreds of pounds.

We love top-of-the-line smartwatches as much as the next person, but they can often feel like an expense that’s hard to justify. Especially when set against that other expensive device – you know, the one that lives inside your pocket.

This is especially the case with people who wish to start tracking their workouts and measuring their health stats. Beginners often find that a budget-end wearable that offers limited stats will do a perfectly fine job – and the perfect example is Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2.

As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, the Korean manufacturer continues to make dazzling flagship watches. But at the other end of the price spectrum, Samsung is also wisely catering to the budget crowd with this no-fuss, no-frills fitness tracker.

But what does the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 do – and is it any good at it? Read on for our in-depth review of this affordable wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 review: summary

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 might come with limited bells and whistles, but each of those features performed admirably when we put them to the test. Syncing the Fit 2 with our phone went without a hitch; the display is simple but communicative. Similarly, the design is basic but of a reliable quality.

If you’re after some basic fitness tracking functions and you don’t want to put too much of a dent in your bank balance, the Galaxy Fit 2 is a fabulous choice of budget wearable.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2?

The Galaxy Fit 2 is Samsung’s follow-up to the Fit and Fit e, both highly affordable wearables and a limited fitness tracking range. Launched in September 2020, it builds up its predecessors with an improved AMOLED display and a more streamlined design.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is available to buy at Amazon, Currys PC World and Argos.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 do?

Despite the budget price tag, the Galaxy Fit 2 offers a comprehensive range of features. We’ve laid them out below:

Movement tracking (walking, running, swimming, cycling)

Stress monitoring

Weather reports

Timer

Hand-washing reminders (just in case you haven’t got into the habit in recent times)

Sleep/REM tracking

Music connectivity

Call/text/email notifications from phone

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2?

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has an RRP of £49 – but we’ve seen a fair few price drops out, so it’s not unlikely you can pick it up for less. You’ll find the cheapest prices listed directly below.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 good value for money?

Without a doubt, yes. Everything is fine with a trade-off between price and functions – but they also want a quality device. Samsung’s flagship devices (and we include smartphones in this) tend to push their luck in terms of the prices they afford.

In design-build, it’s simple but hardwearing, flexible and durable too. It has a distinctly functional look compared to the sleek classicism of the Watch Series – but what else would you expect from a device that’s less than sixth the price? If you need a basic companion to your workout routines, you could do far worse than the Fit 2.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 design

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is essentially a coloured rubber band (admittedly a heavy-duty one) fitted with a slim, rectangular screen. The look is sporty and utilitarian. At 24g, it’s also incredibly lightweight – another advantage to pricier smartwatches filled with bulky internal parts, which can prove burdensome during some workout activities.

Unfortunately, it’s a case of ‘what you see is what you get’ with the strap: it’s moulded into the display, so it can’t be swapped for another one. We found the Fit 2’s buckle a little fiddly, and the strap might not fit very slim wrists snugly. The watch is available in either black or red.

This screen measures a mere 2.78cm, and the ultra-slim nature of the display means icons are small and simplified. If you want a complex display that’s filled with data and stats, you’ll need to look elsewhere – but we appreciate the Fit 2’s concise UI, especially as it’s so responsive and intuitive to use.

Interestingly, the side button that you found on the original Fit has been dispensed with in favour of a little dimple-style button at the bottom of the watch face. This activates the Fit 2 and will return you to the home screen from whatever function you choose.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 features

The features all performed reliably well. The stress test, in particular, is very simple to activate: you simply tap ‘measure’, and it will deliver a colour-coded barometer. This test is based around heart rate variability; you’ll find more advanced stress-tracking tech with expensive smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense, which we suspect is a more accurate measure. You can read our Fitbit Sense review to find out more.

The exercise you do is easy to record with a simple tap, and it’s easy to swipe between notification, time, kilocalories and heart rate. There might be a limited range of features on the Fit 2, but each of them turned up reliably for duty.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 battery like?

Now here’s where we can all get behind a wearable with limited tech: it doesn’t guzzle its battery nearly as quickly as more expensive fitness trackers or wearables. The Fit 2 should last you a maximum of 21 days, or 15 with average use – that’s an exceptionally long length of the time compared to most other models.

Sadly, ‘exceptionally long’ isn’t something that we can say about the charging cable, which is irritatingly short. But it connects easily to the Fit 2 with a clip-on charger and stays secure.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 set-up: how easy is it to use?

From opening the packaging, setting up the Galaxy Fit 2 took just under half an hour.

It comes in a small, simple, foldable cardboard box, with the watch packed above the charger. There’s no quick-start guide or starting info included, and – like many devices these days – only comes with the USB charging cable, not the plug adaptor you’ll need for the mains.

We were pleased to find that once we downloaded the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app to our iPhone, it found the watch immediately and paired very quickly. The app will ask you to permit access to all the typical phone features, such as GPS for the weather-checking function, and give you a quick tutorial on how to operate the Fit 2’s features. All very clear, all very straightforward.

Our verdict: should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2?

If your fitness tracker needs are modest, and you’re keen to keep your spend in check, the Galaxy Fit 2 makes for a very wise option in need. Perhaps over time, as you get more into tracking your fitness, you’ll want more advanced metrics and feedback from a costlier wearable – but this will make for a great starting point.

Review scores:

Certain categories are weighted more highly.

Design: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Features (average): 4.25/5 Functions: 3.5 Battery: 5

4.25/5 Value for money: 5/5

5/5 Ease of set-up: 4/5

Overall star rating: 4.2/5

