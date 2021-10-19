Google Pixel 6 Pro: what we like (and don’t like) after 48 hours

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has officially been unveiled – and we have spent roughly 48 hours hands-on with the new flagship smartphone as our daily driver.

There’s a lot of anticipation about the handset – which has a sleek new design and comes with Google’s in-house “Tensor” chipset for the first time. Priced from £849, it’s clear this is Google’s take on a true flagship – one that may even steal some of the iPhone’s thunder. It feels like a soft reboot of the long-running series.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is certainly a different approach than the ultra-affordable Pixel 4a, which currently retails from £349. And you can feel it straight out of the box.

The Pixel 6 Pro feels bigger, heavier and more powerful than its predecessors, but we will reserve judgement on whether that’s actually the case for our full review. Until then, here’s what we have liked – and not liked – about the 6 Pro so far.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: what we like (so far)

The exciting new look

The design overhaul is the first thing you will notice about the new line-up – and it looks great in person. The camera module strip runs along the width of the frame but despite protruding slightly the phone doesn’t have major wobble when it’s set on a flat surface. The older design was getting a little tired, so it’s fantastic to see Google embrace a bolder new aesthetic – and it’s certainly stands out from the crowd.

The Android 12 software

The Pixel 6 series ships with Android 12 software and it’s a lovely, snappy Android experience on the 6 Pro. When combined with the high refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, scrolling through social media and websites has been a joy. When you choose a wallpaper, apps will match the colour theme. Notifications are clear and fluid, and there’s more widgets to choose from. First impressions are very promising.

A variety of camera modes

While we will test the camera capabilities in our upcoming review, the Pixel 6 Pro’s triple camera set-up appears to be versatile. Aside from the basic specs, however, we found ourselves rather amazed by the phone’s AI modes. Magic Eraser lets you remove unwanted people or items from your images in seconds. The Motion Mode, meanwhile, lets you create long exposure pictures – which is stunning to see as it occurs in real time. With software updates, we may get more modes in future.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: what we don’t like (so far)

OK, so opinions are still forming and it’s early days with the new handset, but there are some aspects of the Google Pixel 6 Pro that didn’t impress as much during our initial couple of days using the smartphone on a day-to-day basis.

It’s fairly slippy in the hand

The Pixel 6 Pro display curves slightly at the edges and forgoes the matte aluminium finish that runs along the sides of the standard model. We do get why – the bezels on the Pixel 6 Pro are tiny – but it does make the frame a little slippy in the hand and we believe that a case will be a necessary add-on to limit any unwanted falls.

Wall charger sold separately

The box of the Pixel 6 Pro is thin, telling us one thing immediately: there is clearly no charger bundled in there. In an Apple-like move, the handset is packaged with a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable alongside guides, a SIM tool and a Quick Switch adapter for data transfer. It’s far from a deal-breaker, but the 30W charger that’s needed to take advantage of fast charging is sold separately. Although you probably already have one in the house and there’s likely an environmental reason, it’s another cost to consider.

Rear fingerprint scanner is gone again

The new design sees the removal of the rear fingerprint scanner that was found on a number of the older handsets, including the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a. It was something of a unique feature of the series – and we can’t help but miss it just a little. In its place is a fingerprint sensor under the display that admittedly was just as useful – and it also has wireless charging. Change is necessary – and we will move on in time.

Pixel 6 pre-orders are now open. The phones will be available via Google and select UK retailers – including Curry’s, Argos and Amazon – starting on 28th October.

For more on the Google Pixel 6, our in-depth review is in progress and will be with you soon.

