Google Pixel 6 release date, price and latest news

The Google Pixel 5 may have only been released last October but attention has already turned to what the incoming Google Pixel 6 could look like.

We don’t expect to be able to get our hands on the Google Pixel 6 until September at the earliest but speculation about the brand’s flagship device has already begun.

Here is everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 6 release date, price and specs. And because it is still early doors, we’ll continue to keep this page updated with the latest news and leaked details about the new Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 6 release date

There’s been no release date confirmed for the Google Pixel 6, but that is to be expected considering that the Google Pixel 5 is only six months old.

Google has a habit of releasing a new Pixel phone in early Autumn and there’s nothing to suggest they’ll change this. Going with this pattern, expect a Google Pixel 6 to be revealed in September or October 2021.

How much will the Google Pixel 6 cost?

Again, we are a fair way out from a launch event so no Google Pixel 6 costs have been revealed just yet. However, the RRP of the Google Pixel 5 was £599, so we imagine its successor will be around the same price.

Google Pixel 6 specs: what will the smartphone look like?

One of the earliest discussed features that could be found in the Google Pixel 6 is an in-screen fingerprint scanner. This would be a new feature as the 5 series has a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device instead.

Another intriguing detail about the display is that the Google Pixel 6 could be getting an ‘invisible’ selfie camera. What this means is that, unlike the punch-hole style of the Pixel 5, the front camera in the Google Pixel 6 could be woven underneath the display and not visible to the user. As of right now nothing is confirmed but it’s an exciting prospect all the same.

The latest leaked details also suggest that the Google Pixel 6 will be powered by the new mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 chipset. Like the Google Pixel 6, not much is known about the chip for now but it should be a step-up from the Snapdragon 765G currently found in the Google Pixel 5.

However, we’re still months away from any possible release date so a lot of new features, specs and design elements could be revealed in the coming months. Be sure to check back in with this page to keep updated with the latest developments.

