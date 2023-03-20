As Snyder previously confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (you can hear the chat at 26 minutes and 50 seconds into that episode), the idea for Rebel Moon was originally intended to take place in the Star Wars universe. Snyder pitched the idea to Lucasfilm in the years between the Star Wars prequel trilogy's release and the Disney takeover.

Justice League director Zack Snyder has revealed that his upcoming Star Wars-inspired movie, the Netflix-destined Rebel Moon , is getting a tie-in video game. He's even gone so far as to describe the game as "literally insane".

Now, Snyder has opted to reimagine Rebel Moon as an original intellectual property, with Netflix planning to release the movie on 22nd December 2023. Taking inspiration from Akira Kurosawa (the same director that famously inspired George Lucas), the film has been described by Netflix as Snyder's "new space fantasy epic, [where] a small colony on the outskirts of the galaxy is targeted by the insidious empire".

And that's not all! As we've learned today, Snyder is also working on a role-playing video game (RPG) set in the same universe. Snyder revealed the Rebel Moon game's existence during a video interview on a YouTube channel called The Nerd Queens.

If you jump into the video below at one hour, eight minutes and 26 seconds, you'll be able to hear him talking about it with your own ears.

Speaking about Rebel Moon's potential as a franchise in its own right, Snyder said, "The one thing that I'm having a really good time with — and I don’t really know if I’m supposed to talk about it — but, this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive and so intense and so huge."

Snyder does not detail in the interview who he is making the game with (although it's no secret that Netflix is trying to break into the gaming space), but he does tease the scope of this project several times. He also promised that the game will be "fun", as well as noting that it will feature "a completely realised universe" connected to his Rebel Moon film.

He said, "There's more coming, but all I'll say is... it was pitched to me, because I've always wanted to do an RPG, but they were like, 'We could do it at this scale or we could do it at ridiculous scale.' And I was like, 'Ridiculous scale is clearly the scale that we should be doing it.'"

Snyder has worked with Netflix before, notably on his Army of the Dead film, and he's assembled a starry cast for the Rebel Moon movie — Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes and Corey Stoll are all confirmed to appear in the flick. It will be interesting to find out if any of them reprise their roles for the gaming spin-off.

We'll bring you more news on this mysterious sci-fi game as we hear it! Here's hoping for something that can hold its own next to the legendary Star Wars RPG that is Knights of the Old Republic. It probably goes without saying, but we shall watch this one's progress with great interest.

