Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel release date: Gameplay, trailer and latest news

There is a lot more Yu-Gi-Oh! content coming to consoles, with three different games all in various stages of development – and one is coming sooner than you may think.

Advertisement

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel are both on the way at some point but the one that we’ll be talking about here is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel which is set to be released later in 2021 on various consoles and devices.

But when is the trading card game coming, and what else will be able to do on it when we get the chance to start playing? Read on for all the information we know about so far.

When is the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel release date?

The game was officially revealed during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next event but what we did not get was a release date – or even a timeframe of when we could see it.

Best guesses indicate that we should have it by the end of the year, and we do think that’s likely, but hopefully we won’t have too long until we know when the game will be ours.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Which consoles can you get Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on?

Both versions of the Xbox will have the game, so the One range and the recently released Series X/S. As for Sony gamers, there is a PS5 and a PS4 release coming, and the game will also be released on PC via Microsoft Windows along with the Nintendo Switch.

As for non-consoles, look for the game to come out too on Steam, iOS, and Android.

Can I pre-order Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Not yet, and it is likely that the game will be digital-only which means pre-ordering may be something you will have to do via your device of choice when the time comes.

As we don’t yet have a release date yet, we will probably have to wait a while before pre-orders go live but we will keep you posted as and when we hear more – same too for how much the game will cost us.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel gameplay

This will be an online platform for the standard version of the competitive card game and it could well become the definitive way to play it.

And it looks to be a super fun evolution of the game with special moves such as Fusions and Synchro Summons getting funky animations to go along with them as the game moves to the interactive realm – think of it as a similar type of game to the likes of Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Most other key information is being kept under wraps at the moment with more information due to be revealed in the coming weeks. One thing we do know though is that the game will run at a 4K resolution which is welcome news indeed.

Is there a trailer for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

There is a trailer – take a look at the for yourselves to get an idea of what the game will be like upon release.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.