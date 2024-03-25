First, we had Call of Duty: Mobile in 2019, then Warzone in 2020 and Warzone 2.0 in 2023. This was then combined in 2024 for Warzone Mobile.

Since it's free to play and designed for the mobile platform, lots of questions from those excited to jump in have started popping up across the web: Is Warzone Mobile cross-platform? What are the Warzone mobile rewards like? What are the mobile requirements needed to play the game? And how does controller support work?

Above all else, it appears one of the biggest questions surrounds whether Warzone Mobile is available to play on PC. Keep reading for all official options and more.

Is Warzone Mobile on PC? Your options on computers explained

Activision has not made Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile officially available on PC.

There are certain workarounds to play the game on PC, though, like the Google Play Games app and BlueStacks app player that is designed for Android emulation.

We also don't recommend downloading or installing any illegal versions to access Warzone Mobile on a PC.

The good news is that plenty of mainline Call of Duty titles are available to play on PC, including the latest release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) – which includes Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Pretty much every Call of Duty going back to the 2003 original has been brought to PC, so there's plenty to choose from. If you're unsure where to start, we'd suggest trying the following:

Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016)

Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

We've also rounded up all the Call of Duty games in order, in case you fancy playing through the complete series.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available across iOS and Android.

