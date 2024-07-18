How to get Tandemaus in Pokémon Go explained
Gotta catch 'em both.
As of yesterday, the Better Together section of Pokémon Go's Ultra Unlock event has been in full swing. As well as plenty of event bonuses and themed research tasks, you'll have the opportunity to get Tandemaus.
This duo of mouse-like Pokémon will make their debut for this event, as will the evolved stage of Maushold.
They won't be available to catch in the wild, however.
Want to add this family of mice to your collection? We'll walk you through the process.
How to get Tandemaus in Pokémon Go explained
As we've said, you won't find Tandemaus in the wild through random encounters. So how do we go about finding them?
More like this
During the event (which runs from the 17th July to the 22nd), you'll have to do one of the following:
- Take part in the free timed research 'Better Together'
- Take part in field research tasks (trade-based ones in particular)
- Take part in Party Play challenges to earn rewards
- Take part in the paid timed research reward (this Grow Together research will be available until 3rd September).
So it's only through timed research rewards and party play that you'll find Tandemaus.
Check out the video from YouTuber LiftingandZombies below. You'll see, among other things, exactly what Party Play challenges you'll need to complete. As shown within the game itself.
And that's how to catch Tandemaus! No inhumane mousetraps involved.
