As is expected by now, this will introduce rare Pokémon and give you a chance to add them to your collection.

With plenty of event bonuses to boot, and Field Research for those going above and beyond, it's going to be quite the bonanza.

Intrigued? Let's take a deep dive into Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock, and find out exactly what to expect.

Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock event schedule explained

As has happened with previous Pokémon Go events, this will take place across multiple days, with different things happening at different times. So don't expect it all to be the same throughout the whole period!

Let's take a look at the schedule:

Ultra Unlock: Better Together

The Better Together section of Ultra Unlock will take place from Wednesday 17th July at 10am to Monday 22nd July 2024 at 8pm local time.

In this event (which begins today!) you'll be able to catch Tandemaus in Party Play encounters, and 50 Tandemaus Candy to evolve it into Maushold.

Event bonuses include the following:

4× Catch XP

2× Catch Candy

Friendship levels increase faster when opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, and battling together

Event-themed Research tasks will of course be available, adding even more Pokémon encounters (you'll already be encountering more in the wild than usual in the event).

Tandemaus hoodies and slippers will be available for your avatar, too!

Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel

The Strength of Steel section begins on Thursday 25th July, and ends on Tuesday 30th July 2024 at 8pm local time.

The event bonuses for this section are the following:

More Candy XL for catching Pokémon for Trainers over level 31

More likely for Trainers over level 31 to receive Candy XL catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better

More Candy for Nice Throws or better

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon

Also expect Field Research task rewards, Timed Research, Collection Challenges and more!

Mega Lucario Raid Day

Within these events is a specific day in which Mega Lucario will be available in Raids.

This will be on Saturday 27th July 2024 from 11am to 5pm local time.

It's the first time Mega Lucario will appear in Mega Raids, and there's a possibility you'll get a Shiny!

Also a part of this Raid Day are the following extras:

Lucario Mask avatar with early access

Five more free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Disc

1.5× more XP from Raid Battles

Higher chance to get Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles

Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock raid battle cheat sheet: All weaknesses and counters

A variety of Pokémon will appear far more frequently during the event's 5-Star Raids.

To help you successfully catch them, we'll list them below and share their weaknesses and the best counters to use against them.

Let's start with the main event!

Mega Lucario

When: 11am to 5pm on 27th July

Type: Fighting, Steel

Weakness: Fire, Fighting, Ground

Best counters: Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blaziken, Reshiram

Hisuian Growlithe

When: 10am 17th July to 8pm 22nd July

Type: Fire, Rock

Weaknesses: Ground, Water, Fighting, Rock

Best counters: Mamoswine, Terrakion

Alolan Grimer

When: 10am 17th July to 8pm 22nd July

Type: Poison, Dark

Weaknesses: Ground, Water, Fighting, Rock

Best counters: Mamoswine, Terrakion

Unown

When: 10am 17th July to 8pm 22nd July

Type: Psychic

Weaknesses: Bug, Ghost, Dark

Best counters: Pheromosa, Gengar

Hisuian Typhlosion

When: 10am 17th July to 8pm 22nd July

Type: Fire

Weaknesses: Ground, Rock, Water

Best counters: Rampardos, Kingler

Hisuian Samurott

When: 10am 17th July to 8pm 22nd July

Type: Water

Weaknesses: Grass, Electric

Best counters: Kartana, Xurkitree

Hisuian Decidueye

When: 10am 17th July to 8pm 22nd July

Type: Grass and Ghost

Weaknesses: Flying, Ghost, Fire, Ice, Dark

Best counters: Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Reshiram

Skarmory

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Steel and Flying

Weaknesses: Fire and Electric

Best counters: Reshiram, Xurkitree

Klink

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Fire

Best counters: Reshiram, Terrakion

Pawniard

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Dark and Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Fire

Best counters: Terrakion, Pheromosa

Togedemaru

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Electric and Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Fire

Best counters: Landorus (Therian), Mamoswine

Steelix

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Ground and Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Fire, Water

Best counters: Reshiram, Terrakion

Scizor

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Bug and Steel

Weaknesses: Fire

Best counters: Reshiram, Chandelure

Mawile

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Fairy and Steel

Weaknesses: Fire and Ground

Best counters: Reshiram, Chandelure

Aggron

When: 10am 25th July to 8pm 30th July

Type: Rock and Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Water

Best counters: Terrakion, Pheromosa

What else to expect from Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock event

As usual, there will be plenty of Pokémon that will appear more frequently in random encounters during these events.

There's always a chance of a Shiny, too!

However, it'll be a different batch of Pokémon for each of the sub-events.

The following will appear more frequently during Ultra Unlock: Better Together, from 17th to 22nd July 2024:

Vulpix

Alolan Vulpix

Diglett

Alolan Diglett

Meowth

Alolan Meowth

Galarian Meowth

Exeggcute

Wooper

Paldean Wooper

Zigzagoon

Galarian Zigzagoon

Combee

Binacle

Alolan Exeggutor

Magneton

Klink

The following will appear more frequently during Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel, from 25th to 30th July 2024:

Alolan Sandshrew

Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Bronzor

Ferroseed

Galarian Stunfisk

Togedemaru

Onix

Scyther

Skarmory

Klink

And let's not forget the Pokémon you'll encounter when you complete Field Research tasks.

You'll encounter the following when you complete Field Research tasks during Ultra Unlock: Better Together, from 17th to 22nd July 2024:

Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Koffing

Combee

Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka

Vanillite

Deino

Tandemaus

You'll encounter the following when you complete Field Research tasks during Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel, from 25th to 30th July 2024:

Beldum

Klink

Togedemaru

Steelix

Scizor

Aggron

There will be free Timed Research with Better Together, and Timed Research with Strength of Steel.

That's all the information we have on the Ultra Unlock events. Enjoy!

