How to redeem codes in Pokémon Go explained
Here's what to do with those codes.
Now celebrating its eighth anniversary, Pokémon Go remains just as relevant as it was in 2016. With real-world events and exciting rare Pokémon appearing in raid battles, there's a lot on offer in this augmented reality community.
There are other features, too, such as the promotional codes that Niantic introduced back in 2019. These can give players certain items, as well as purchased additional content like Research.
The tickets to certain events can arrive in the form of a code, so if you'll want to know how to redeem them.
Don't know how? We've got you covered.
So you've got the code but you're not sure what the next steps are? You've scoured the app and can't find anywhere to put them? Don't worry, we're here to help.
Firstly, close the app because that's not where you redeem promo codes in Pokémon Go.
You'll need to head to the official Pokémon Go website to redeem your codes. This could be the Pokémon Go store or the official Niantic site.
Log in using your Pokémon Go details, then enter the code when prompted.
Next time you log into the app, you should have whatever the code promised!
