The tickets to certain events can arrive in the form of a code, so if you'll want to know how to redeem them.

Don't know how? We've got you covered.

How to redeem codes in Pokémon Go explained

So you've got the code but you're not sure what the next steps are? You've scoured the app and can't find anywhere to put them? Don't worry, we're here to help.

Firstly, close the app because that's not where you redeem promo codes in Pokémon Go.

You'll need to head to the official Pokémon Go website to redeem your codes. This could be the Pokémon Go store or the official Niantic site.

Log in using your Pokémon Go details, then enter the code when prompted.

Next time you log into the app, you should have whatever the code promised!

